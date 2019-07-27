Students named to business society
Granville Jr./Sr. High School business teacher James Gilman welcomed the newest members to the Granville Business and Marketing Honor Society of New York State on June 11. New inductees include: Taylor Bourn, Adam Browe, Stephen Buxton, Dylan Heidorf, Dylan Ludwikowski, Alix Prouty, Ryan Schwenger, Nick Sumner, Logan Swain, Jarett Williams and T.J. Wilson. The new inductees were welcomed by current members: Nick Andrus, Bart Bartholomew, Justin Bell, Karlie Bouton, Rebecca Deepe, Alex LaPlante, Andrew McEachron, Jordan Myer, Brendan Printy and Ford Smith.
Students selected for recognition demonstrated both in the classroom and through extracurricular involvement service, scholarship, leadership, citizenship and character.
Norwich University names dean’s list
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Students have been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2019 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. Local students include:
- Anissa Louise Garnsey of Gansevoort;
- Jacob Thomas Center of Glens Falls; and
- Matthew Edward Burrows of Queensbury.
SUNY Fredonia names dean’s list
FREDONIA — SUNY Fredonia President Virginia S. Horvath announced that approximately 1,615 students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s List students have earned a grade point average of at least 3.30 or higher for that semester out of a possible 4.0, while carrying a full-time minimum course load of at least 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Brandon Michael Sarti of Gansevoort;
- Mackenzie L. Johnson of South Glens Falls;
- Delilah Rose Monroe of Chestertown;
- Elizabeth Marie Mahaney of Queensbury; and
- Mikayla Rose Wadsworth of Queensbury.
Gansevoort’s Murphy honored at Trinity
HARTFORD, Conn. — Emily M. Murphy of Gansevoort was awarded Faculty Honors for the spring 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Faculty Honors are awarded to students with a semester grade point average of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B-, and no incomplete grades pending.
SLU area students make dean’s list
CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Local students include:
- Hannah M. Anderson of Queensbury;
- Weston R. Azaert of Warrensburg;
- Catherine E. Buck of Argyle;
- Jack C. Cochran of Gansevoort;
- Robert G. Davies of South Glens Falls;
- Gabrielle T. Davis of Glens Falls;
- Julianna R. Dewar of Brant Lake;
- Caitlyn E. Fuss of Lake Luzerne;
- Emma C. Hagadorn of Johnsburg;
- Wesley J. Hills of Gansevoort;
- Moira I. Hogan of Hudson Falls;
- Hannah S. Jones of Hampton;
- Timothy S. Reed of Gansevoort;
- Hunter T. Scott of Queensbury;
- Taylor M. Scribner of Granville;
- Derek C. Sherrange of Argyle;
- Caroline H. Starace of Greenfield Center;
- Amanda R. Teppo of Queensbury;
- Isabella S. Winston of Queensbury; and
- Kellen M. Wolfe of Glens Falls.
RIT announces spring dean’s list
ROCHESTER — Students made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 spring semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Chelsea Eggleston of Corinth; film and animation;
- Ian Quillinan of Lake George, graphic design;
- Daniel Sause of Lake George, computing and information technologies;
- Em Carter of Hadley, ASL-English interpretation;
- Ashley Tucker of Fort Edward; biomedical sciences;
- Connor Lawrie of Hague, mechanical engineering;
- Jenna Albrecht of Queensbury, environmental sustainability, health and safety;
- Annika Moline of Gansevoort, new media marketing;
- Tom Sperry of Fort Edward, chemical engineering;
- Jamison Friauf of Gansevoort, management information systems;
- Jeff Bingham of Greenfield Center, mechanical engineering;
- Will Byron of Greenwich, biomedical engineering;
- Renee Banagan of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Paige Meacham of Queensbury, ASL-English interpretation;
- Allison Buser of Gansevoort, biomedical engineering;
- Xavier Dufour of Hartford, mechanical engineering technology;
- Carter Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer engineering;
- Andrew Nizolek of Queensbury, civil engineering technology;
- Ben Middleton of Queensbury, new media design;
- Dan Shaw of Gansevoort, industrial engineering;
- Brandon Sherman of Glens Falls, packaging science; and
- Dominick Taylor of Gansevoort, computer science.
Springfield College names dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College named area students to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2019 spring semester. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.50 for the semester. Local students include:
- Eileen Hurley of Queensbury, applied exercise science;
- Lindsey Ziegler of Queensbury, applied exercise science;
- Skyler Bateman of Gansevoort, health science and pre-physical therapy;
- Rachael Holser of Queensbury, psychology; and
- Arielle Maille of Queensbury, psychology.
UMass Lowell has Olsen on dean’s list
LOWELL, Mass. — Gabe Olsen of Wilton has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes. Olsen is majoring in art.
Kauffman excels at Johnson & Wales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brandon Kauffman of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 term. To receive dean’s list commendation, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above. Kauffman, a 2019 JWU graduate, is the son of Michelle and Gary Kauffman and a 2015 graduate of Queensbury High School. He is a finance and business administration double major in the College of Business.
Kilcullen makes list at Gettysburg College
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Emily Kilcullen of Brant Lake has been placed on the dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College. Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were recently placed on the dean’s honor list.
Springfield College recognizes graduates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students graduated from Springfield College during a commencement ceremony May 19. Local graduates include:
- Lindsey Ziegler of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in applied exercise science; and
- Eileen Hurley of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in applied exercise science.
Students graduate from SUNY Delhi
DELHI — More than 690 students graduated from SUNY Delhi May 18. Local graduates include:
- Jessica Quay of Lake George, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice;
- Malina Valentine of Gansevoort, bachelor’s degree in architectural design and building;
- Heather LaCross of Glens Falls, BSN in nursing;
- Michael Hoffman of Hadley, associate’s degree in electrical construction and instrumentation;
- Casey LaPann of Queensbury, associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences: general studies;
- Emily Leavey of Granville, associate’s degree in veterinary science technology;
- James Ralston of Middle Grove, associate’s degree in welding technology; and
- Sadie Zollinger of Glens Falls, associate’s degree in marketing.
Two locals among Bismarck graduates
BISMARCK, N.D. — More than 620 students graduated from Bismarck State College after completing the spring 2019 semester. The graduates were recognized at the college’s 79th commencement ceremony held on May 10 at the Bismarck Event Center. Local graduates include:
- Michael Cronin of Glens Falls, Associate in Applied Science degree in electric power technology; and
- Jason Gijanto of Schuylerville, Associate in Applied Science degree in electric power technology.
Ten students make Oswego dean’s list
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has named high-performing students to the president’s list for spring 2019 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale. Local students include:
- Rachel M. Eschner of Gansevoort, wellness management;
- Jason P. Lewis of Glens Falls, online wellness;
- Hannah M. Hertik of Greenfield Center, human development;
- Mackenzie K. Marci of Greenwich, biology;
- Echo Cutter of Hudson Falls, human development;
- Brandon D. Ladd of Queensbury, broadcasting and mass communication;
- Justin M. Troelstra of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Lindsey M. York of Queensbury, adolescence education;
- Eric Dumas of Shushan, journalism; and
- Peter J. Stone of South Glens Falls, business administration.
Oswego releases spring deans’ list
OSWEGO — Students earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 appear on SUNY Oswego’s spring 2019 deans’ list. Local students include:
- Daniel Tennyson of Chestertown, finance;
- Sophia Woltman of Fort Edward, wellness management;
- Anthony J. Chalmers of Gansevoort, physics;
- Sydney I. Doris of Gansevoort, marketing;
- Kes A. Otto of Gansevoort, graphic design;
- Madilynn J. Leland of Glens Falls, psychology;
- Christina S. Jordan of Greenwich, public relations;
- Bryce Colvin of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Kazashi J. McLaughlin of Hudson Falls, journalism;
- Alexandria R. Carrion of Lake George, wellness management;
- Charlotte M. Holding of Lake George, zoology;
- Carly J. Vreugde of Lake George wellness management;
- Kevin B. Collins of Queensbury, wellness management; and
- Kristin R. Kurish of Queensbury, childhood education.
SUNY Buffalo names 2019 spring graduates
BUFFALO — Buffalo State congratulated students who completed the requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2019. Local graduates include:
- Bryan Doheny of Fort Edward; and
- Matthew Kopf of South Glens Falls.
Herkimer College honors students
HERKIMER — Herkimer County Community College awarded honors to 380 students for the spring 2019 semester. Of those students awarded honors, 241 were named to the provost’s list for earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79. Local students include:
- Tanya Renee Devoe of Schroon Lake;
- Keegan Thomas Leffler of Wilton;
- Colleen Bridget Mangels of Glens Falls;
- Shelby N. Gillis of Fort Edward; and
- Whitney Lauren Hurlburt of Hudson Falls.
Students graduate Nazareth College
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 92nd annual commencement ceremony that took place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester May 12. Local graduates include:
- Aubrey Baldauf of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in social work;
- Kayla Freeden of Queensbury, Bachelor of Music in music education;
- Mackenzie Galcik of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in psychology;
- Hanna Harrington of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in environmental science and sustainability;
- Alexandra Meyer of Lake George, Bachelor of Science in occupational science; and
- Caitlin Scavone of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in legal studies.
Keenan earns 4.0 at Champlain College
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Hannah Keenan of Queensbury was named to the Champlain College trustee’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the trustee’s list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
Students named to Champlain dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Mackenzie George of Glens Falls, marketing;
- Duncan Persons of Queensbury;
- Joseph Swahn of Whitehall, cybersecurity.
Students placed on Le Moyne dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College named several students to its spring 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local students include:
- Caroline Barber of Porter Corners, biology;
- Daniel Bonsangue of Gansevoort, political science and environmental studies;
- Victoria Breslin of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Victoria DiMenna of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Drew Knapp of Glens Falls, marketing;
- Shannon Linehan of South Glens Falls, criminology; and
- Samantha Wendell of Fort Edward, psychology.
Le Moyne College names graduates
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne’s 68th Commencement took place May 19 at the New Your State Fair’s new Exposition Center. More than 700 members of the class of 2019 participated in the ceremony. Local graduates include:
- Skyy Cannon of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in communications;
- Evan Conlin of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in finance and business analytics;
- Zachary Dunbar of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in biology;
- Jessica Hogan of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in biology; and
- Lucas Ross of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in finance.
Le Moyne grads are also on dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named several May 2019 graduates to its spring 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local graduates include:
- Melody Ashline of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
- Emily Couture of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
- Jessica Kelleher of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in communications; and
- Matthew Pollock of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts in political science.
