Local Norwich graduates named
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Students received a degree from Norwich University at the May 11 commencement ceremony held in NU’s Shapiro Field House. Local graduates include:
- Anissa Louise Garnsey of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in athletic training, summa cum laude;
- Ryan William Keech of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in architectural studies; and
- Zachary Richard Morris of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in construction management with a minor in engineering science, cum laude.
Students named to URI dean’s list
KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced the spring 2019 dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Local students include:
- Michael Burkett of Gansevoort;
- Ian Drexler of Greenfield Center;
- Sarah McGraw of Queensbury;
- Nicole O’Brien of Gansevoort;
- Molly O’Brien of Granville;
- Brigid Perry of Gansevoort;
- Sydney Tymula of Queensbury; and
- Abigail Zabielski of Gansevoort.
President ’ s list students named
BISMARCK, N.D. — Bismarck State College announced the president’s honor roll for the spring 2019 semester. Students have to maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll. Local students include:
- Michael Cronin Jr. of Glens Falls; and
- Jason Gijanto of Schuylerville.
Jackson named to dean ’ s list
EASTON, Mass. — Kaili Jackson of Glens Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Stonehill College. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Sokol makes dean ’ s list
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Kyle Sokol of Queensbury was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for spring semester 2019. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Claus on dean’s list at Emmanuel
BOSTON — Lillian Claus of Gansevoort has been named to Emmanuel College’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
Two graduate from Colgate
HAMILTON — Members of the Class of 2019 received their diplomas May 19 at Colgate University’s 198th Commencement. Local graduates include:
- Jillian Perkins of Greenwich, majored in physics; and
- Molly Lieberman of Queensbury, majored in psychology with a minor in sociology.
Union College names graduates
SCHENECTADY — Nearly 500 members of the Class of 2019 were honored at Union College’s 225th commencement in Memorial Fieldhouse Sunday. Local graduates include:
- Elizabeth Altman of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, summa cum laude;
- Kendra Crawford of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Computer Engineering in computer engineering; and
- Duncan Mularz of Lake George, Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in mechanical engineering, cum laude.
Bruen awarded 2019 fellowship
CANTON — Kathleen C. Bruen of Glens Falls has been awarded a St. Lawrence University Fellowship for a summer 2019 research project. Bruen is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in English. Bruen attended Glens Falls High School. Bruen received funding through the Daniel F. ‘65 & Ann F. Sullivan Endowment for Student/Faculty Research fund and will conduct research along with faculty mentor Alvin Henry, assistant professor of English, on a project titled “Love and Justice.”
The St. Lawrence University Fellows program aims to provide new opportunities for student intellectual growth. The program promotes close student-faculty collaboration and enables students to begin their academic research, laying the foundation for integrative, credit-bearing activity during the next academic year. Students awarded a University Fellowship will work with a faculty mentor and receive a stipend and housing allowance during the summer session.
Local students studying abroad
CANTON — Students are participating in an off-campus study abroad program for summer 2019 through St. Lawrence University. Local students include:
- Ashley J. Godfrey of Fort Edward, a sociology major, is participating in St. Lawrence University’s summer off-campus program in Ireland; and
- Cheyenne K. McQuain of Glens Falls, a psychology and anthropology major, is participating in St. Lawrence University’s summer off-campus program in United Kingdom.
Martin makes list at Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Ruth C. Martin of Greenfield Center was among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list. Martin is a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.
Saint Michael’s names dean’s list
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Student have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Thor J. Larson of Athol, business administration;
- Jordan S. Tompkins of Gansevoort, statistics and accounting;
- Emily R. Derrick of Glens Falls, English;
- Isaiah M. Adeson of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Cierra M. Pierce, of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Angela R. Troisi of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Ashley M. McCormick of Queensbury, biology;
- Hannah N. Bishop of Queensbury, business administration;
- Cady A. Willows of Queensbury, international relations;
- Isaac J. Rumpf of Queensbury, pre-pharmacy;
- Mary F. Hay of South Glens Falls, music;
- Ryan K. Hay of South Glens Falls, Spanish; and
- Ryan T. McFadden of Wilton, business administration.
May earns 4.0 at Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD — Brandon May of Gansevoort has been named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Hofstra University. The provost’s list recognizes students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Hofstra names spring dean ’ s list
HEMPSTEAD — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hofstra University. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list. Local students include:
Julia Dickinson-Frevola of Lake George; and Rachel Farina of Wilton.
Ithaca names spring dean ’ s list
ITHACA — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Ithaca College. Local students include:
- Caitlyn Johnson of Bolton Landing, clinical health studies;
- Grace Ziehnert of Middle Grove, environmental studies;
- Laura Kenny of Greenwich, health sciences;
- Thomas Socolof of Queensbury, music education;
- Brynn Fielding of Queensbury, psychology;
- Lucy Reid of Glens Falls, psychology;
- Kaitlin Miczek of Gansevoort, Spanish (teaching); and
- Morgan McLenithan of Cambridge, speech language pathology and audiology.
Phillips of Salem graduates college
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Samantha Phillips of Salem is among the 483 students who graduated in the spring of 2019 from Vermont Tech. Phillips received their Associate of Science in nursing.
Pelkey graduates from Syracuse
SYRACUSE — April Pelkey of Hudson Falls made the dean’s list at Syracuse University for spring 2019 semester. Additionally, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics degree in May. She is currently working for Cornell Cooperative Extension as a nutrition educator and will begin her master’s in nutrition and dietetics with Syracuse University this fall.
GCC announces its provost’s list
BATAVIA — Students from Genesee Community College named to provost’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students honored on the provost’s list have maintained part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 (roughly equivalent to an A) or better. Local students include:
- Marcus Breault of Glens Falls; and
- Alisha MacFarlane of Queensbury.
- SUNY GCC names spring dean’s list
- BATAVIA — Students from Genesee Community College have been named to dean’s list. Students honored on the dean’s list have maintained full or part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74. Local students include:
- Trevor Moulton of Bolton Landing; and
- Willow Hogan of Johnsburg.
Local students on Hartwick list
ONEONTA — Students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hartwick College. Inclusion on the dean’s list is an indication of excellent academic work, including the completion of a full course load with at least a 3.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Local students include:
- Justin Eric Carruthers of Greenwich;
- Hunter Ryan Fifield of Queensbury;
- Harrison Wolfgang Helinski of Kattskill Bay;
- Alixandra Jean Johnson of Glens Falls;
- Brooke Marie LaCarte of South Glens Falls;
- Dana Ruth Linendoll of Salem;
- Jennifer Danielle Paszko of Queensbury;
- Hannah Marie Pettis of Glens Falls; and
- Isley Safiya Sterling of Gansevoort.
Canton celebrates spring 2019 grads
CANTON — Students graduated from SUNY Canton during the spring 2019 graduation ceremony. Local graduates include: Matthew Brown of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology; Kendra Allen of Corinth, Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology; Ashley Yarter of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science in graphic and multimedia design; Jenifer Morgan of Granville, Bachelor of Business Administration in sports management; Charmaine C. Phillips of Granville, Bachelor of Science in health care management; Samantha Ramsey of Lake George, Bachelor of Technology in criminal investigation; Jonathan A. Luse of Middle Grove, Associate in Applied Science in mechanical engineering technology; Acadia M. Heider of Queensbury, Associate in Applied Science in nursing; Ashleigh L. Pitts of Salem, Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology; Amber Braman of Stony Creek, Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology; Beoncia Chaplin of Whitehall, Associate in Applied Science in veterinary science technology; and Susannah Ripley of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in health care management.
Houghtling graduates from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jonathan David Houghtling of Queensbury was awarded a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Alabama during its spring commencement May 3-5.
McNulty makes list at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Connor Michael McNulty of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. McNulty is an English major.
Pick named to dean’s list
NEWARK, Del. — Kyle Pick of Saratoga has been named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Reardon graduates from Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Brendan Reardon of Queensbury received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business at Marshall University May 11. Reardon is a 2015 graduate of Queensbury High School. Following an internship during his senior year, Brendan has accepted a management position at the Enterprise Corporation.
Brown makes Keuka College list
KEUKA PARK — Alexa Brown of South Glens Falls has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College. A student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list. Brown, daughter of Peter and Renee Brown, is a junior studying adolescent special education.
Three locals graduate from New Paltz
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz announced the conferral of graduate and undergraduate degrees at the annual May graduation ceremonies. Local graduates include:
- Samantha Ackerly of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in international relations;
- Clare O’Brien of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; and
- Patrick Resse of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and child ed B-6.
