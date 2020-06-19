On campus: HVCC announces spring dean’s list

HVCC announces spring dean’s list
TROY — Nearly 1,000 students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College. The dean’s list recognizes those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of 3.00 to less than 3.50 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include:
- Ryan Mattison of Argyle, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Noah Clifford of Cambridge, individual studies;
- Shanna Clark of Fort Edward, individual studies;
- Aaron Radliff of Fort Edward, non-matriculated;
- Dalton Shufelt of Gansevoort, liberal arts and sciences: adolescent education;
- Nicholas Thomas of Granville, overhead electric line worker;
- Richard Bussing of Greenfield Center, administrative information management and technology;
- Clifford Jones of Greenfield Center, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Ian O’Connor of Greenfield Center, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Ena Ashdown of Greenwich, nursing;
- Joseph Beck of Greenwich, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Joshua James of Greenwich, business-business administration;
- Immanuel Manera of Greenwich, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jonathan Steffen of Greenwich, civil engineering technology;
- Obadiah Steffen of Greenwich, environmental science;
- Samantha Holmberg of Hague, criminal justice;
- Nyah Lamarre Blanc of Middle Grove, non-matriculated;
- Jay Goodspeed of North Creek, business administration;
- Cole Mars of Putnam Station, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jeremy DeLor of Queensbury, construction;
- Zachary Ennello of Queensbury, business-business administration;
- Lynsey Hughes of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Emily Morgan of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury, civil engineering technology;
- Melissa Shipley of Queensbury, mortuary science;
- Lily Welfel of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Jason Greenwood of Schuylerville, liberal arts and sciences: math and science;
- Charles Bascue of South Glens Falls, respiratory care;
- Genci Ismailaj of South Glens Falls, individual studies;
- Adrian Trollip of South Glens Falls, advanced manufacturing technology; and
- Hannah Risley of Wilton, individual studies.
Students placed on Oneonta provost’s list
ONEONTA — A total of 388 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost’s list honors for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Gillian Canavan of Queensbury, English;
- Brandi Deckert of Queensbury, undeclared major;
- Kasey Gorton of Queensbury, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Sarena Hall of Queensbury, psychology;
- Emily Jackson of Corinth, childhood education (1-6);
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort, political science and communications;
- Kes Otto of Gansevoort, digital and studio art;
- Jordan Palmer of Gansevoort, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort, biology;
- Casey Renner of Schuylerville, early child/childhood ed (B-6);
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, sociology;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth, biology;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge, psychology geography; and
- Kayla Zdonick of Schuylerville, childhood education (1-6).
Mullen gets media award at Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — Castleton University student Jayson Mullen of Queensbury was recently awarded the SGA Media Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. This award is given annually to any member of the Spartan newspaper or WIUV radio station who has demonstrated leadership, commitment, and a strong passion for supporting their organization.
Mitchell honored at Castleton University
CASTLETON, Vt. — Castleton University student Adam Mitchell of Granville was recently awarded the SGA Outstanding Second-Year Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. This award is given annually to the new student who has contributed time, dedication and enthusiasm to the sophomore class as well as to the Castleton University community.
Mackie of Warrensburg receives annual award
CASTLETON, Vt. — Castleton University student Kylie Mackie of Warrensburg was the recent recipient of the Mary Ellen Evans Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Mary Ellen Evans Award is given annually to an outstanding female student-athlete who has played four years in one sport while also providing service to the college community.
Collier makes spring dean’s list at school
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mackenzie Collier of Moreau has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the Catholic University of America. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list an undergraduate in the School of Arts and Sciences must complete the semester registered for at least 12 graded credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in all graded courses during that semester. Collier’s grade point average was 3.872.
Castleton University names president’s list
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students were named to the Castleton University president’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. Local students include:
- Madison Akins of Hudson Falls;
- Andrew Barber of Queensbury;
- Taylor Brown of Fort Edward;
- Michaela Fitzgerald of Putnam Station;
- Gabriella Hunt of Granville;
- Charlotte Morrison of Fort Ann;
- Jayson Mullen of Queensbury;
- Kayla Nowicki of Granville;
- Anna Stanton of Hudson Falls;
- Nancy Tortorice of Cambridge; and
- Nathaniel Warrington of Corinth.
Castleton University names dean’s list
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. Local students include:
- Lisa Baurle of Hudson Falls;
- Sarah Billow of Gansevoort;
- Casey Boucher of Hudson Falls;
- Lauren Clark of Granville;
- Christopher Daken of Bolton Landing;
- Kelsey Di Fiore of Glens Falls;
- Thomas Donovan of Schuylerville;
- Andrew Genier of Whitehall;
- Kylie Goodbred of Hudson Falls;
- Hannah Gould of Granville;
- Molly Johnston of South Glens Falls;
- Cora Jordan of Fort Ann;
- Mackenzie Kinney of Queensbury;
- Abigail Landon of Fort Edward;
- Katelynn Lapan of Hudson Falls;
- Kylie Mackie of Warrensburg;
- Logan Mackie of Warrensburg;
- Adam Mitchell of Granville;
- Hannah Mosher of South Glens Falls;
- Antonio Nassivera of Hudson Falls;
- Alondra Nims of Hartford;
- Benjamin Reid of Hudson Falls;
- Olivia Roberts of Granville;
- Kontessa Siliski of Granville;
- Alexis Smith of Granville; and
- John Walsh of
- Greenwich.
Castleton University recognizes graduates
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized on May 16. Local graduates include:
- Michaela Fitzgerald of Putnam Station;
- Antonio Nassivera of Hudson Falls;
- Taylor Brown of Fort Edward;
- Abigail Landon of Fort Edward;
- Kylie Mackie of Warrensburg; and
- Jayson Mullen of Queensbury.
Hartwick College dean’s list announced
ONEONTA — Hartwick College announced its spring dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year.
To qualify students must complete a full course load with at least a 3.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.
The students are as follows:
- Ryan Depew of Argyle;
- Alyson T. Fish of Gansevoort;
- Sydney Elizabeth Gagnon of Chestertown;
- Jared Evan Hebner of Gansevoort;
- Harrison Wolfgang Helinski of Kattskill Bay;
- Alixandra Jean Johnson of Glens Falls;
- Gabrielle Rose Kreppein of South Glens Falls;
- Brooke Marie LaCarte of South Glens Falls;
- Benjamin William Lemery of Queensbury;
- Madison Emily Markey of Hudson Falls;
- Jennifer Danielle Paszko of Queensbury;
- Hannah Marie Pettis of Glens Falls;
- Lisa J. Rice of Saratoga Springs;
- Zackary Thomas Smatko of Fort Edward;
- Isley Safiya Sterling of Gansevoort; and
- Greta E. Worthington of Salem.
Hartwick College is a private liberal arts and sciences college of 1,200 students located in the foothills on the Catskills.
