On campus: HVCC announces spring dean’s list

Mitchell honored at Castleton University

CASTLETON, Vt. — Castleton University student Adam Mitchell of Granville was recently awarded the SGA Outstanding Second-Year Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. This award is given annually to the new student who has contributed time, dedication and enthusiasm to the sophomore class as well as to the Castleton University community.

Mackie of Warrensburg receives annual award

CASTLETON, Vt. — Castleton University student Kylie Mackie of Warrensburg was the recent recipient of the Mary Ellen Evans Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. The Mary Ellen Evans Award is given annually to an outstanding female student-athlete who has played four years in one sport while also providing service to the college community.

Collier makes spring dean’s list at school

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mackenzie Collier of Moreau has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the Catholic University of America. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list an undergraduate in the School of Arts and Sciences must complete the semester registered for at least 12 graded credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in all graded courses during that semester. Collier’s grade point average was 3.872.