On Campus: Dean's and president's list honorees announced for fall semester

Local students make HVCC president’s list

TROY — More than 1,700 students were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College. The president’s list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include: