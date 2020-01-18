On Campus: Dean's and president's list honorees announced for fall semester

Local students make HVCC president’s list
TROY — More than 1,700 students were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College. The president’s list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include:
- Allison Wilcox of Middle Grove;
- Tatum Wilkson of Schuylerville;
- Logan LaPoint of South Glens Falls;
- Jake Sicard of Middle Grove;
- Logan Bashaw of Cambridge;
- Nathaniel Zink of Rock City Falls;
- Zion Sherin of Greenwich;
- Kurt Dachtler of Gansevoort;
- Daniel LeClair of Salem;
- Katie Morehouse of Hudson Falls;
- Michael Raffel of Cambridge;
- Dalton Shufelt of Gansevoort;
- Hannah Walsh of Greenwich;
- Jeffrey Wood of Schuylerville;
- Colton Weatherwax of Gansevoort;
- Heather Rivera of Gansevoort;
- Nancy Dubarry of Queensbury;
- Grafton Derryberry of Queensbury;
- Samantha Rabine of Fort Edward;
- Hosanna Davis of Cambridge;
- Gillian Strothenke of Greenfield Center;
- Anthony Guy of Middle Grove;
- Craig Granger of Putnam Station;
- Robert Carr of Greenwich;
- Andrew Ashdown of Schuylerville;
- Aaron Palait of Hague;
- Hannah Bascue of Whitehall;
- Peyton Cornell of Fort Edward;
- Christina Gumuka of Queensbury;
- Brenden Holcomb of Cambridge;
- Bryan Zwijacz of Porter Corners;
- Andrew Facin of Argyle;
- Talha Bajwa of Lake George;
- Valerie Bowden of Greenwich;
- Ryan Tourge of Glens Falls;
- Jonathan Steffen of Greenwich;
- Isaac Ashdown of Greenwich;
- Zachary Ashdown of Schuylerville;
- Dominic Barbuto of Queensbury;
- Jacob Benson of Granville;
- Lori Bradway of Lake Luzerne;
- Emma Brophy of Greenwich;
- Tanner DeMarsh of Lake Luzerne;
- Bradley Del Signore of South Glens Falls;
- Josette Dell of Hudson Falls;
- Mary Gallaway of Greenwich;
- Meghan Howard of South Glens Falls;
- Ryan Jones of Schuylerville;
- Michael LaPointe of Queensbury;
- Sophia Manera of Greenwich;
- Kylee Masse of Greenwich;
- Ryan Mattison of Argyle;
- Tyler McAlinden of Greenfield Center;
- Tyler Mclaughlin of Whitehall;
- Annemarie Monger of Granville;
- Stuyvesant Morris of Queensbury;
- Brianna Prunty of Hudson Falls;
- Amanda Semmel of Queensbury;
- Logan Simms of Greenwich;
- Obadiah Steffen of Greenwich;
- Audra Stote of Middle Grove;
- Jared Thivierge of Schuylerville;
- Jason Welch of Gansevoort;
- Drue Whaley of Queensbury;
- Nethanel Woodcock of Cambridge;
- Katelyn Woodruff of Fort Edward;
- Christopher DeSantis of Cambridge;
- Eva Sgambettera of Cambridge;
- Amanda LoBue of Cossayuna;
- Jessica Hadden of Fort Edward;
- Jacob Lyons of Fort Edward;
- Alexander Holcomb of Granville;
- Richard Bussing of Greenfield Center;
- Lindsey Rushlow-McPhee of Hudson Falls; and
- Nyah Lamarre Blanc of Middle Grove.
Local students make dean’s list at HVCC
TROY — More than 1,000 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College. Local students include:
- Lindsay Holden of Gansevoort;
- Macey Rentfro of Hudson Falls;
- Lauren Tyler of Hudson Falls;
- Alyssa McMullen of Gansevoort;
- Sadie Hamel of South Glens Falls;
- Hadley Vandewater of Greenwich;
- Noah Middleton of Queensbury;
- Karissa Yellen of Schuylerville;
- Logan Steele of Victory Mills;
- Morgan Williams of Hampton;
- Alysha Gilliland of Cambridge;
- Morgan Stanton of Hudson Falls;
- Adrian Trollip of South Glens Falls;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury;
- Dalton Reynolds of Corinth;
- Jeremy Elder of South Glens Falls;
- Nikita Purner of Queensbury;
- Nathan Dessaint of Argyle;
- Patricia McGuire of Queensbury;
- Seth Batty of Greenwich;
- Jonna Kobylar of Gansevoort;
- Scott Ryan of Putnam Station;
- Melissa Shipley of Queensbury;
- Clifford Jones of Greenfield Center;
- Amber Cary-Lewis of Queensbury;
- Nicholas Albrecht of Salem;
- Kristen Palandrani of Silver Bay;
- Charles Bascue of South Glens Falls;
- Taylor Berrigan of Schuylerville;
- Bradley Burch of Granville;
- Lyle Caban of Cambridge;
- Justin Cornell of Greenfield Center;
- Jacob Dauphinais of Gansevoort;
- Emily Morgan of Glens Falls;
- Briar Murtlow of Rock City Falls;
- Robert Riley of Salem;
- Nicholas Thomas of Granville;
- Mathew Youmans of Gansevoort; and
- Aaron Radliff of Fort Edward.
University of Vermont names dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont has named students to the fall 2019 dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Local students include:
- Sarah Blow of Queensbury;
- Gillian Bremer of Gansevoort;
- Melanie Catone of Glens Falls;
- Madilyn Eddy of Gansevoort;
- Anna Fronhofer of Salem;
- Bailey Gengel of Queensbury;
- Griffin Jones of Queensbury;
- Cassandra Laurent of Gansevoort;
- Margaret Maziejka of Fort Edward;
- Alexandra Mcgrath of Gansevoort;
- Adam Mesquita of Gansevoort;
- Erica Paton of Gansevoort;
- Brianna Pierce of Queensbury;
- Alila Quackenbush of Gansevoort;
- Abigail Robbins of Argyle;
- Lindsey Rowley of Queensbury; and
- Luke Vanderminden of Queensbury.