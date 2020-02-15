On campus: Cortland names fall dean’s list students
Cortland names fall dean’s list students

CORTLAND — Students have been named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the fall 2019 semester. Local students include:

  • Patrick Conway of Queensbury, physical education;
  • Callie Kader of Lake Luzerne, exercise science;
  • Christina Galatioto of Queensbury, athletic training; and
  • Kailyn Anselment of Queensbury, kinesiology.

Students make the grade at Northeastern

BOSTON — Students were recently named to Northeastern University’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, which ended in December. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean. Local students include:

  • Nicole Marco of Gansevoort, chemical engineering;
  • Stephanie Meehan of Glens Falls, biology;
  • Julia Mannix of Queensbury, human services/comm. studies; and
  • Rebecca Sung of Queensbury, mechanical engineering.

Students named to Hamilton College list

CLINTON — Students were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Local students include:

  • Amelia Boyd of Cambridge;
  • Cameron Hood of Queensbury; and
  • Joseph Moore of Queensbury.

Cronin earns perfect 4.0 at Bismarck State

BISMARCK, N.D. — Jr Cronin of Glens Falls has been named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.00 grade point average for the fall 2019 semester at Bismarck State College. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.

Students make Utica College dean’s list

UTICA — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Utica College. To achieve the status of dean’s list, a student must have a grade point average of 3.4 or more for the semester. Students on the high honors list achieved a 4.0 grade point average. Local students include:

  • Emily Ann Joss of Gansevoort, health studies-PT track, high honors list;
  • Joseph Anthony Battista of Gansevoort, health studies;
  • Breann Breda of Queensbury, health studies;
  • Kali B. Douglas of Greenfield Center, nursing;
  • Joanna H. Gaertner of Gansevoort, psychology-child life;
  • Victoria F. Marzano of Greenfield Center, psychology;
  • Kevin P. Papenhausen of Queensbury, cybersecurity;
  • Kira Denise Seaman of Fort Edward, geoscience;
  • Cara L. Squires of Queensbury, psychology-child life;
  • Daniel A. Varsames of Gansevoort, health studies-PT track;
  • Katelyn Renee Weed of Schuylerville, health studies-PT track;
  • Sabrina E. Whitehouse of Greenwich, psychology-child life;
  • Morgan Emily Willis of Queensbury, cybersecurity; and
  • Michelle R. Wright of Ticonderoga, nursing.

Queensbury’s Hall makes president’s listBURLINGTON, Vt. — Johanna Hall of Queensbury has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

Crowe makes dean’s list at Wentworth

BOSTON — Devin James Crowe of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2019 semester.

Students graduate from New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019. Local graduates include:

  • Gabrielle Jordan of Greenwich; and
  • Christian Harris of Porter Corners.

On Campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. Email submissions to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

