RIT announces local graduates
ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,200 degrees this academic year at all its campuses, including in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual commencement celebration in May. Local graduates include:
- Justin Cook of Hadley, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering;
- Amy Crounse of Glens Falls, Master in Business Administration in business administration-online executive;
- Becca Dingman of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in human-centered computing;
- Chelsea Eggleston of Corinth, Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and animation;
- Alec Greenspan of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and a Master of Engineering in engineering management;
- Cooper Hanson of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology;
- Charles Henle of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering;
- Angela Krieg of Salem, Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration;
- Marisa Langlois of Wilton, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering;
- Justin MacDuff of Hudson Falls, Master of Business Administration in business administration;
- Marissa Mccarthy of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and a Master of Engineering in engineering management;
- Paige Meacham of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in ASL-English interpretation;
- Mathew Schweigardt of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in game design and development;
- Janel Tasker of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science in new media interactive development; and
- Amy Zuccaro of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science/Master of Science in physician assistant.
Delhi students make spring dean’s list
DELHI — SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. Local students include:
- Jennifer Benedict of Greenwich, nursing;
- Lisa Daly of Gansevoort, nursing;
- Kamryn Dyer of Gansevoort, nursing;
- Chelsae Gadway of Fort Ann, human resource management;
- Adrieana Gebo of South Glens Falls, nursing;
- Heather LaCross of Glens Falls, nursing;
- Casey LaPann of Queensbury, liberal arts and sciences: general studies;
- Emily Leavey of Granville, veterinary science technology;
- Ashley Lebel of Gansevoort, individual studies;
- Amanda Lewis of Queensbury, veterinary science technology;
- Maureen Mackey of Granville, hotel and restaurant management;
- Kristin Mihuta of Argyle, nursing;
- James Ralston of Middle Grove, welding technology;
- Everett Voorhis of Hudson Falls, electrical construction and instrumentation; and
- Sadie Zollinger of Glens Falls, marketing.
Queensbury’s Halabi makes dean’s list
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Harris Halabi of Queensbury has been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Four WPI students make dean’s list
WORCESTER, Mass. — Local residents were among 1,598 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester. The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A-level in courses and projects. Local students include:
- Madison Cunniff of Schuylerville, chemical engineering;
- Zachary Ahrens of Fort Edward, mechanical engineering;
- Kamryn Spinelli of Queensbury, mathematical sciences; and
- Brooklynn Paris of South Glens Falls, biomedical engineering.
Smith on dean’s list at Franklin Pierce
RINDGE, N.H. — Morgan Smith of South Glens Falls was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Franklin Pierce University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.50.
Dean’s list named at Nazareth College
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College announced that area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. A student must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above, and must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
- Kayla Freeden of Queensbury;
- Elizabeth Roberts of Gansevoort;
- Hanna Harrington of Hudson Falls; and
- Caitlin Scavone of Gansevoort.
Purchase College announces dean’s list
PURCHASE — Purchase College announced that more than 1,300 students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits. Local students include:
- Blake Albano of Queensbury, new media;
- Jack Boggan of Cambridge, theatre and performance, history;
- Susanne Dumas of Whitehall, language and culture;
- Makenzie Ellis of Lake Luzerne, arts management;
- Jaimie Gaskell of Greenwich, creative writing;
- Channa Goldman of Salem, creative writing;
- Adrianna Jurek of Queensbury, playwriting and screenwriting, theatre and performance;
- Alexis Kilburn of Queensbury, theatre and performance;
- Nicole Laing of South Glens Falls, arts management;
- Lily Otto of Gansevoort, psychology major;
- Linnea Seegers of Greenwich, literature;
- Nicholas Squadere of Glens Falls, visual arts;
- Megan Stacey of Bolton Landing, new media, theatre and performance;
- Andrew Valenza of Queensbury, arts management; and
- Taylor Wood of Schuylerville, art history.
Students placed on Loyola dean’s list
BALTIMORE, Md. — Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring 2019 dean’s list. In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits. Local students include:
- Emily Haas of Glens Falls; and
- Emma Hagelin of Queensbury.
Dean’s list named at University of Rochester
ROCHESTER — Students have been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Rochester. Local students include:
- Jessica Hunsicker of Lake George, history;
- Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls, chemical engineering;
- Maxwell Barton of Hudson Falls, chemical engineering;
- Zacharty Galcik of Schuylerville, biochemistry; and
- Kyrsten Johnston of South Glens Falls, geological sciences.
Brant Lake’s Jay on Keuka dean’s list
KEUKA PARK — Melissa M. Jay of Brant Lake has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College for the spring 2019 semester.
A student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Jay, daughter of Edward and Christine Jay, is studying early childhood education.
Lake Luzerne’s Ellis makes president’s list
CORTLAND — Jaynie Ellis of Lake Luzerne has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland.
Students who achieve grades of A- or better in each of their courses for a given semester will be designated a member of the president’s list.
Ellis is majoring in communications with a concentration in journalism.
SUNY Cortland names spring dean’s list
CORTLAND — Students have been named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the spring 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 3.3 grade point average or better for a given semester are designated as members of the dean’s list. Local students include:
- Kailyn Anselment of Queensbury, exercise science;
- Callie Kader of Lake Luzerne, exercise science;
- Christina Galatioto of Queensbury, athletic training;
- Joelle Hartshorne of Gansevoort, speech and hearing sciences; and
- Jaynie Ellis of Lake Luzerne, communications with a concentration in journalism.
- Galatioto was also inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Two local students graduate from Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah students received academic degrees May 2. Local graduates include:
- Zack Preuss of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in parks, recreation and tourism; and
- Ean Ward of Hartford, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in international studies.
Hofstra University awards diplomas
HEMPSTEAD — About 1,900 Hofstra University students earned their undergraduate, graduate, or law degrees during commencement ceremonies May 19-20 at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Local graduates include:
- Sarah Bower of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in community health;
- Emily Marks of Granville, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; and
- Brandon May of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.
King of Queensbury named to dean’s list
GENEVA — Olivia King of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hobart & William Smith Colleges.
King, daughter of David and Sara King, is majoring in psychology and minoring in entrepreneurial studies. She will also be studying with HWS abroad in Aix en Provence, France for the 2020 spring semester.
Yaeger earns master’s degree with honors
BRISTOL, R.I. — Stephanie Yaeger of Gansevoort graduated cum laude with a Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science in architecture from Roger Williams University in May.
Drexler graduates summa cum laude
KINGSTON, R.I. — Ian James Drexler of Greenfield Center has graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance at the University of Rhode Island’s 133rd commencement May 18-19. Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7.
Union College names 2019 dean’s list
SCHENECTADY — The following area students were named to the 2019 dean’s list at Union College. Comprised annually, the Union College dean’s list honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements. Local students include:
- Cameron Adams of Gansevoort, chemistry; and
- Duncan Mularz of Lake George, mechanical engineering.
