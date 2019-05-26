KINGSBURY — For eight years, a Purple Heart rested on Jim Stoy’s grave.
It was his son’s, placed there shortly after Jim died from cancer and was buried at the Moss Street Cemetery.
On Monday, April 22, Patricia Stoy visited her husband’s grave. The heart was resting there.
When she and one of her three sons went back to visit Jim’s grave on Sunday, April 28, the Purple Heart was gone.
In an attempt to get it back, Patricia wrote a letter to the editor.
“It could not mean anything to anyone but our family,” she wrote. “So, please, if you have it, return it. It can’t possibly be as important to you as it is to us.”
But so far, no one has returned it.
“Why would someone do this?” she said in an interview Tuesday, May 21.
The Purple Heart is one of three that her son, Daniel Stoy, received during his 17 years in the U.S. Marines. He served in Iraq including the Battle of Fallujah. Patricia said her son came home filled with shrapnel and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Daniel is in prison now, she said, serving time for statutory rape. According to past Post-Star reports, Daniel pleaded guilty in 2017 to four counts of third-degree rape of a teen.
He still earned three Purple Hearts and served his country in one of the biggest battles in the Iraq War, and one Purple Heart is framed in Patricia’s home along with a piece of shrapnel that was picked out of Daniel.
Another was placed on Jim’s grave because it was Daniel’s “way of honoring his father.”
Her sons from another marriage, Kenneth Howk and Christopher Howk, are also veterans having served in the U.S. Air Force and Navy, respectively. Patricia is proud of her military family, but she’s losing hope about whether the heart will be returned.
She did not file a police report, she said, because the medal isn’t worth anything monetarily.
Paul Dietrich, funeral director at Carleton Funeral Home, also is part of the Moss Street Cemetery Association. He said he wasn’t aware that the Stoys’ Purple Heart was missing, but he has seen lights and other items taken off the graves.
He was saddened to hear about the Purple Heart. Crews were out mowing the cemetery to get it ready for Memorial Day weekend, sprucing it up for the veterans laid to rest there.
“Everyone we honor is important,” Dietrich said. “It’s just sad that people do these things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.