Olympics coming to Lake George Elementary

LAKE GEORGE — Principal Jim Conway is excited to welcome a tradition back to Lake George Elementary School that last occurred in 2018.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade have been preparing for a schoolwide Winter Olympics Day on Friday.

Conway credits physical education teacher and teacher leader Heather Usher with playing a big role in organizing the event and working to involve all of the classes in the school.

This year's event has been created with a focus on wellness.

Not only will the student-organized events fill the day, but they will also be visited by Sweethearts and Heroes, an organization focused on relaying the impact of bullying to youth and encouraging action among bystanders of mistreated individuals.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension program of Warren County will also be in attendance promoting sustainable living and social well-being, alongside the Warren-Washington Association of Mental Health.

Each grade was given a role as part organizers of the Olympics.

The school band will perform a playlist curated by the student music team at the opening ceremony organized by the sixth-graders. It will include a national anthem performance by the fourth-grade students and the presentation of the World Language Quilt.

The third grade prepared a slideshow discussing Winter Olympics sports chosen by the second-grade students, in which winners will be presented medals made by the first-graders.

The all-day event will include indoor and outdoor activities.

