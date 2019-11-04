{{featured_button_text}}
Olympia Sports announced a list of store closings planned after the company was sold last month, and the Queensbury store is not on the list of shops to be shuttered.

The Queensbury store, which is located in French Mountain Commons in the Route 9 outlet centers, is among 75 stores that will remain open after the Maine-based sporting goods retailer was sold last month to Colorado-based JackRabbit, a seller of running shoes and accessories.

The company plans to close 76 stores, including the stores in Clifton Park and Lake Placid. Liquidation sales began Friday.

It was unclear if the stores that will remain open will do so under the Olympia Sports banner or see a name change.

For a full list of store closings, go to https://prn.to/34rNTBs

