Olmstedville Road in Chester reopens after damage from flooding

CHESTER — Olmstedville Road (Warren County Route 19) in the town of Chester has reopened to traffic as of Tuesday afternoon.

Warren County Department of Public Works crews repaired damage from flooding that occurred Sunday.

The portion of the roadway where repairs were made cannot be paved until asphalt plants reopen later this spring, likely in May, according to a county news release.

The flooding is believed to have resulted from the failure of a beaver dam on Marshall Brook early Sunday morning.

