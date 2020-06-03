Oliver appointed commander of State Police Troop B

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

RAY BROOK — New York State Police Maj. Ruben Anthony Oliver, of Indian Lake, has been appointed as the 27th commander of Troop B.

Oliver started his career with State Police in March 1989 when he entered the New York State Police Academy.

In July 1999, Major Oliver was promoted to sergeant. In January 2001 he was promoted to station commander and for the next seven years he served at the State Police barracks at Tupper Lake, Indian Lake and Schroon Lake.

Oliver was promoted in 2008 to the rank of lieutenant and he served on the casino detail at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, the Protective Services Unit, Troop G and the Office of Emergency Management. He was also designated as the officer in charge of the Mobile Field Unit in Troop G.

In November 2015, he was promoted to Captain and assigned to the Forensic Investigation Center at Division Headquarters in Albany. He was also assigned as a captain at the State Police Academy in charge of the promotional exam detail.

Oliver was promoted to the rank of major in December 2018 and assigned as the director of human resources at Division Headquarters.