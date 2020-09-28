Old West Road being used as cut-through for garbage trucks

MOREAU – One Town Board member is pushing to ban trucks from a residential road that has become a cut-through to the Hiram Hollow Transfer Station.
In a traffic study, an average of 142 heavy vehicles were observed going west on Old West Road every day. At the mid-day peak, 27% of traffic was heavy vehicles.
Town Board member J.D. Donohue said he was surprised by the number of trucks on the road. He wants it closed to trucks over a certain weight, unless they have a local delivery.
But Supervisor Todd Kusnierz noted that there were only three accidents on the road in five years, and at least two appeared to be the result of drunken driving.
“Our accidents were below the average for similar roads in the state,” he said. “I don’t care how safe the road is, if you’re impaired you’re going to have additional challenges.”
As for the number of vehicles, he said that was not a concern.
“There were no surprises in the report,” he said. “After reading the report, his concerns were unfounded.”
He said he would not put the item on the Town Board agenda for Tuesday's 7 p.m. meeting. Donohue said he would raise the issue anyway.
“He’s thinking of safety issues,” Donohue said. “It's not safety. It’s a quality of life issue. These are huge vehicles.”
During business hours, the trucks come by every few minutes.
Donohue acknowledged the trucks are driven in a responsible manner.
“That report is quite clear. There’s not a lot of speeding, not a lot of accidents,” he said.
But if the trucks had to use Route 9 or other commercial roads, it would add only eight minutes to their drive.
“I fail to see how there’s not an issue,” Donohue said. “I don’t understand how they can fail to see it’s a quality of life issue.”
