Old technologies, new customers: New shop features records and books

The shop, he said, “fulfills and satisfies a desire of mine to be a part of further passing along other people’s knowledge. It’s definitely not necessary for us to make a profit at it.”

Funiciello picks the new books from the overstock of Powell’s Books, a book wholesaler in Chicago. The used books come from his own collection and from people who bring them in by the box, either to donate or for a modest amount of store credit.

The new books sell at used book prices — a quarter of retail — and the used books for garage sale prices. With used books, he looks them up online, Funiciello said, finds the lowest price, then subtracts a dollar in shipping costs.

Physical appeal

Martuscello has been selling vinyl records for about 10 years, since a friend gave him a record player. Before opening the shop, he had deals with coffee shops in Scotia, Albany and Troy, as well as Rock Hill, and would display a couple of crates of albums in each location. Now his entire focus is on the Glens Falls shop.

“The physical is never going to go away — the touching, the seeing is never going to go away,” he said.