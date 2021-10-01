Old shirt shop in Salem getting reimagined

SALEM — Deana Ketchum pulled open the lid of a laundry chute at the old shirt shop in Salem. The chute was used when the building housed the Manhattan Shirt Mills.
“It’s just kind of fun to find these little bits and bobs,” Deana Ketchum said.
The Ketchums, Greenwich high school sweethearts, just moved back to the area, specifically to buy the historic building at 5 Park Place for furniture-making.
Their business is called New Collar Goods. All their furniture renderings are done on computers, and a machine cuts the materials, which allows their furniture to be precise and interesting.
“It’s like a new era of blue collar trade,” Jon Ketchum said.
The buildings boast a long history in Salem, where the property is commonly known as the “old shirt shop.”
The couple is moving their business here from Denver, Colorado, as soon as they finish renovations to the buildings.
The property was originally a grist mill, built just before 1800 by Gen. John Williams. The grist mill served the many farmers in the area until the late 1800s, according to the book “The Village of Salem 1761-1994,” written by local historian Kay Tomasi.
The mill relied on water power to turn the wheel that ground the grain.
“A dam, built across White Creek, one quarter of a mile above the mill, provided the rush of water via a canal,” Tomasi writes.
As the local railroad industry grew, Salem looked to steam power as a source of energy. Around 1937, the Williams family started the Salem Steam Works just west of the grist mill, according to Tomasi’s book.
The old grist mill and plaster factory remained in operation after the shirt company moved into the steam works in 1890.
The Salem Shirt and Sewing Company was incorporated with on Sept. 8, 1892.
“The firm produced shirts for several New York houses and the Manhattan Shirt Mills of Paterson, New Jersey,” Tomasi writes.
On July 8, 1895, the Manhattan Shirt Company purchased the stock of the Salem Shirt and Sewing Company.
“The factory contained 113 machines and employed a total of 150 operatives, many of whom were young men,” Tomasi writes. “They produced 800 dozens of shirts each week.”
C.A. Baltz and Sons, a manufacturer of high-quality women’s lingerie, bought the massive brick building in 1939, according to a 1980 article in the Bennington Banner.
CB Sports bought the property on June 4, 1979, establishing the Salem plant as the company’s first satellite office. CB Sports closed its Salem plant in 1989.
The Ketchums were in town for a wedding in September of 2019, and after driving by the old shirt factory, they came to their local family members with a proposition.
“Hey, if you can figure out who owns that, we can buy it and we’ll move back,” Deana recalled telling their families.
The couple bought the building in April and moved back to Washington County in July.
The structures are built of old brick and Vermont rock-faced marble with a colorful slate roof.
Right now the Ketchums are focusing on the main structure. The outbuildings need a lot more work, but they hope to use them in the future.
The first floor of the three-story main building boasted an enormous hole.
“The floor itself was a 2-inch pine sub-floor with a 1-inch maple on top and it was rotten from the underside because there were intentional openings for airflow but they really just trapped the moisture,” said Deana, standing on a newly poured concrete floor that has replaced the rotted wood.
The structures sit in Salem’s historic district, and the Ketchums are blending plans to modernize the buildings and preserve the history of the structures.
Deana calls it “adaptive restoration.”
“Have it usable for a modern purpose but still not try to make too many changes and overly modernize it,” she said.
An old wooden working elevator connects the three floors.
The first floor will be used as the furniture-making workshop. The open second floor will be used as a showroom or be rented out for local events.
“There’s limited gathering spaces within the community too,” Deana said.
The couple plans to live on the third floor.
The Ketchums have discovered a number of items — including old shirt tags, CB Sports posters, a sewing machine box — that speak to the history of the building.
Random beams and walls display names and dates of people who worked there, including some from 1905.
Deana said people in the Salem community have been supportive and enthusiastic.
“That goes really far when you’re taking on a project of this nature,” she said. “It energizes us and keeps us on track.”
They want the old shirt shop to again be a center for the community.
“The community members still love it and have emotional connections to it,” she said, “because their moms and grandmoms worked here.”