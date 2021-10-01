Old shirt shop in Salem getting reimagined

“Have it usable for a modern purpose but still not try to make too many changes and overly modernize it,” she said.

An old wooden working elevator connects the three floors.

The first floor will be used as the furniture-making workshop. The open second floor will be used as a showroom or be rented out for local events.

“There’s limited gathering spaces within the community too,” Deana said.

The couple plans to live on the third floor.

The Ketchums have discovered a number of items — including old shirt tags, CB Sports posters, a sewing machine box — that speak to the history of the building.

Random beams and walls display names and dates of people who worked there, including some from 1905.

Deana said people in the Salem community have been supportive and enthusiastic.

“That goes really far when you’re taking on a project of this nature,” she said. “It energizes us and keeps us on track.”

They want the old shirt shop to again be a center for the community.

“The community members still love it and have emotional connections to it,” she said, “because their moms and grandmoms worked here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0