Old house, new show: Queensbury native to star in series on HGTV

“We now know over 100 people who have bought cheap old houses on our feed, which was our first sort of like life-changing moment,” said Ethan Finkelstein, “when we were impacting people’s lives and they were moving across the country to go find their forever home.”

They were approached by several production companies over the years, but no show ever met their standards.

“We are very much long-born restoration people, so we never wanted an old house to kind of get injured in the process of making this show,” Ethan said, prompting Elizabeth to laugh and chime in, “No old houses were harmed in the making of this show.”

They liked the format of HGTV’s pitch, which offers three before-and-after reveals and visits to previously restored structures.

The Finkelsteins describe themselves as old souls and nostalgic people.

“I like feeling that I’m a steward of a home that’s part of a larger story,” Elizabeth said.

She teared up as she lauded the historic preservation in Glens Falls.