Old house, new show: Queensbury native to star in series on HGTV

QUEENSBURY — It all started in an old house in Queensbury.
Elizabeth Solomon Finkelstein grew up in an 1850s Greek Revival house on Chestnut Ridge Road, a place that kicked off her love of older structures.
“My parents bought that as a cheap old house and they restored it with their own two hands as I was growing up,” said Finkelstein, who has a master’s in historic preservation. “So I witnessed a version of home that was not just a place to rest your feet, but as a constant source of projects.”
Now, the 1998 Queensbury High School graduate is starring with her husband in their own show called “Cheap Old Houses,” premiering Aug. 9 on HGTV and Discovery+.
The 10-episode series will star Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, who already boast a massive Instagram feed, racking up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains available for less than $150,000.
In each episode, cameras follow the couple as they tour low-priced older homes across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site.
The Finkelsteins, who live in Nyack, just north of New York City, started their Instagram feed in 2016. But before that, they ran a website called Circa, which featured real estate listings of both luxury homes and fixer-uppers.
“We quickly learned — and I think we had a soft spot very much for houses that need TLC,” she said.
Their column on Circa about finding underpriced old homes went viral every month.
The Finkelsteins have been traveling around the country, visiting old homes in 45 cities and towns, driving 5,000 miles in their 1977 Ford F-150, which they lovingly call “Old Blue.”
During the walk-throughs, they share stories of the homes' historical significance and architectural uniqueness. With the help of 3D graphic renderings, the pair imagines what the houses could look like with proper restorations.
They also visit beautifully restored homes formerly featured on their Instagram account. In the first episode, the couple visits “Gramp’s Old School,” a beautifully restored schoolhouse in the Washington County town of Greenwich.
The Finkelsteins found the property on Instagram.
“Schoolhouses are one of the kind of houses we show on our Instagram feed that people go absolutely haywire for,” Finkelstein said. “Like people love thinking about living in a space that wasn’t originally a house.”
The Finkelsteins scour online real estate listings to plan their road trips. Their motto is: “No sleep until every house is saved.”
“We now know over 100 people who have bought cheap old houses on our feed, which was our first sort of like life-changing moment,” said Ethan Finkelstein, “when we were impacting people’s lives and they were moving across the country to go find their forever home.”
They were approached by several production companies over the years, but no show ever met their standards.
“We are very much long-born restoration people, so we never wanted an old house to kind of get injured in the process of making this show,” Ethan said, prompting Elizabeth to laugh and chime in, “No old houses were harmed in the making of this show.”
They liked the format of HGTV’s pitch, which offers three before-and-after reveals and visits to previously restored structures.
The Finkelsteins describe themselves as old souls and nostalgic people.
“I like feeling that I’m a steward of a home that’s part of a larger story,” Elizabeth said.
She teared up as she lauded the historic preservation in Glens Falls.
“This is a community that has put a lot of effort into its history and architecture and preserving it and preserving its character,” Elizabeth said. “I don’t think if I grew up in a place that had a different mentality, I might feel this way.”
She credits her parents for preserving the 1850s Nehemiah Wing House, her childhood home in Queensbury.
It was originally an old farmhouse from the 1700s. The owners traveled out West, struck gold and came back to add on the Greek Revival front, connecting the back of the house to the front of the house with a tiny passageway with a creaky little door.
“I’m just firmly convinced every child needs a secret room more than they need an iPad or like anything else that we give them,” Elizabeth said, “because there’s nothing more stimulating to your imagination as a child than living in an old house.”