Old Glens Falls Price Chopper to be renovated, used for boat storage

GLENS FALLS — The old Price Chopper building on the corner of Cooper Street and Dix Avenue may soon be full of boats.

The city's Planning Board next month is poised to vote on plans to divide the old grocery store into two separate retail spaces, with one unit being used to temporarily store boats until a suitable renter can be found.

Plans for the project were submitted to the city on Sept. 15 and will go before the Planning Board on Oct. 6. The 20,000-square-foot building located at 76 Cooper St., which has been vacant since 2017, is owned by Clark Trading Corp. of Schenectady.

Attempts to repurpose the building have been made since the Price Chopper location closed but so far have failed.

On Friday, the president of Clark Trading Corp., Jerel Golub, said he now hopes to divide the building into two separate spaces, each approximately 10,000 square feet in size.

“The long-term goal is to divide it into two halves and to find a retail tenant for one half, and potentially a retail tenant, or someone else, who would like to take the other half,” he said.

Golub said he was approached by a boat storage business about the building. He declined to give further details, including the name of the business.