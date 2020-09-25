Old Glens Falls Price Chopper to be renovated, used for boat storage

GLENS FALLS — The old Price Chopper building on the corner of Cooper Street and Dix Avenue may soon be full of boats.
The city's Planning Board next month is poised to vote on plans to divide the old grocery store into two separate retail spaces, with one unit being used to temporarily store boats until a suitable renter can be found.
Plans for the project were submitted to the city on Sept. 15 and will go before the Planning Board on Oct. 6. The 20,000-square-foot building located at 76 Cooper St., which has been vacant since 2017, is owned by Clark Trading Corp. of Schenectady.
Attempts to repurpose the building have been made since the Price Chopper location closed but so far have failed.
On Friday, the president of Clark Trading Corp., Jerel Golub, said he now hopes to divide the building into two separate spaces, each approximately 10,000 square feet in size.
“The long-term goal is to divide it into two halves and to find a retail tenant for one half, and potentially a retail tenant, or someone else, who would like to take the other half,” he said.
Golub said he was approached by a boat storage business about the building. He declined to give further details, including the name of the business.
Boats would be stored only inside the building. A larger overhead door would be installed on the building’s south side to accommodate the vessels, according to site plans.
No other alterations to the site are proposed.
The building was recently eyed by the nonprofit Upstate Model Railroaders, Inc. as a home for a model train museum.
Ken Wheeler, president of Upstate Model Railroaders Inc., recently mailed letters to Mayor Dan Hall and Price Chopper officials, seeking to form a partnership to convert the old building on Cooper Street.
Earlier this month, the group sent letters to City Hall and the Golub Corp., which owns Price Chopper/Market 32, seeking assistance in renovating the space.
The organization currently operates out of a 3,000-square-foot space in the Chase Sports Complex in South Glens Falls.
Golub said once plans for the building are approved, renovations would begin immediately. Work is expected to take between four and six months. The project will cost between $800,000 and $1 million, according to plans.
Golub said boats would begin being stored at the location in mid-October.
Details on who might rent the retail space are still being worked out, Golub said.
“I can’t really provide any details right now,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
