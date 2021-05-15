Old Glens Falls landfill being eyed for solar farm

GLENS FALLS — More than a decade after the city capped its landfill along Luzerne Road, the site is being eyed for a new use: solar energy.
City officials have been in talks with a number of companies about potentially putting solar panels on the 18-acre city-owned property that sits adjacent to the Northway near Exit 18 in Queensbury. The landfill was capped in 2010 following decades of use.
“We are entertaining ideas with a couple of companies that have put in proposals to possibly put solar on our landfill,” said Bill Collins, the Second Ward councilman and head of the city’s Sustainability Committee, during a Common Council meeting on Tuesday.
Collins said the conversations are still in the early stages, but noted several options are being considered, including leasing the land to a solar developer, which would minimize the city’s liability surrounding the installation and maintenance of the solar panels while generating additional revenue for the city.
The idea to put solar panels on the property dates back to 2019, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted a study on the feasibility of hosting a solar array at the site.
Conversations were later dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report issued by the agency in September 2019 found the property would be suitable for ground-mounted solar panels and recommended a 1.025-megawatt solar farm be constructed on 4 acres of property along a portion of the northern and southern ends of the site.
Most of the property was found to be too steep to place panels, which require “flat to gently sloping” land, according to the report.
“In general, the economic benefits from solar generation on the landfill could include competitively priced electricity from the project, revenues via land lease payments from a solar developer, potentially reduced landfill maintenance costs, job creation and stimulation of the local economy during solar construction,” the report reads.
The report, however, noted the city should consult third-party solar developers to reassess the property, a process currently underway, said Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development.
“We’re trying to figure out the best approach to do this safely, efficiently and, quite frankly, with the best return for the city,” he said.
Flagg said estimates for the size of the project range from 1 to 3 megawatts, but noted nothing has been finalized as the city tries to determine the best path forward.
He said a number of concerns still need to be addressed, including whether installing any panels would disrupt the integrity of the capped landfill.
The old Queensbury landfill along Jenkinsville Road also received a positive report from the EPA regarding possibly using the capped site as a solar farm.
But any plans to install solar panels at the site are likely on hold because the state Department of Environmental Conservation designated the property a potential Superfund site after discovering the chemical 1,4 dioxane in nearby residential wells.
The department is still investigating the cause of the contaminant, but has linked the chemical, believed to increase the chance of liver cancer, to the town-owned landfill.
The EPA study only assessed whether the land would be suitable to host solar panels and did not address any potential environmental impacts.
“That’s one of the questions: How much can a developer put on while doing it safely?” Flagg said.
Still, Flagg believes if solar panels can safely be put on the site, it would not only benefit the city financially, but would send a positive message to visitors.
“I think it would be great to have a solar array on the city’s landfill that is directly adjacent to the Northway," he said. "It would be a nice demonstration of the city’s commitment of being a green community."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.