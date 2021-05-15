Old Glens Falls landfill being eyed for solar farm

The old Queensbury landfill along Jenkinsville Road also received a positive report from the EPA regarding possibly using the capped site as a solar farm.

But any plans to install solar panels at the site are likely on hold because the state Department of Environmental Conservation designated the property a potential Superfund site after discovering the chemical 1,4 dioxane in nearby residential wells.

The department is still investigating the cause of the contaminant, but has linked the chemical, believed to increase the chance of liver cancer, to the town-owned landfill.

The EPA study only assessed whether the land would be suitable to host solar panels and did not address any potential environmental impacts.

“That’s one of the questions: How much can a developer put on while doing it safely?” Flagg said.

Still, Flagg believes if solar panels can safely be put on the site, it would not only benefit the city financially, but would send a positive message to visitors.

“I think it would be great to have a solar array on the city’s landfill that is directly adjacent to the Northway," he said. "It would be a nice demonstration of the city’s commitment of being a green community."

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.