Old boats inspire love in their owners

The original vessel was built in 1922 and captured the Gold Cup in 1933, 1934 and 1936. Jon Bowers, grandson of Dick Bowers, who was a mechanic on the boat, said it was the first time a boat had won three of the races. It was also the oldest boat to win a race.

Fish said the three-win record lasted for almost three decades before being broken in 1966.

This El Lagarto replica, finished in 2012, is the second one Fish Brothers has built.

Rich Rosselli of Trumbull, Connecticut and Hague said he grew up on the water. His family has been vacationing in Lake George since he was a young boy.

He was showing off his 19-foot 1963 Great Way Pacific. It was an early boat made by the Grady-White Company, which now only makes fiberglass boats. He picked it up from a former employee in North Carolina and took it apart and rebuilt it — a two-year labor of love. It was worth it, he said.

“I love the feel of the wood and the way they perform. It’s functional art on water,” he said.

Bob Wiggand of Glenmont was checking out Trombino’s boat. He said he likes old things. He has a 1957 Chris Craft himself.

“The old wooden boats drive and handle nice,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.