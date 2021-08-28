Old boats inspire love in their owners

LAKE GEORGE — Something about old boats makes people fall in love.
It may be the beauty of the wood, the way they handle or the nostalgia they provoke.
“It’s friggin’ gorgeous,” said David Strobino about his custom-built wooden boat.
Strobino, of Clayville near Utica, saw the blueprints of a 1936 A.A. Apel boat in Motor Boating Magazine and couldn’t take his eyes off it.
“It’s impractical as hell, but I pretty much like the looks of it,” he said.
This particular boat was designed to compete in races, he said. An Apel boat set a world record in 1947, topping out at 77 mph.
Strobino was one of the boat owners showing off his vessel at the 47th Antique & Classic Boat Show, held Saturday in Lake George.
Pete Fish, of Fish Brothers Custom Boats in Queensbury, was showing off a replica of El Lagarto.
“This boat runs like a dream, especially if it’s choppy,” he said.
“The rougher the water, more free it is. It really comes to life,” he added.
El Legarto, which means the lizard in Spanish, was dubbed the “Leaping Lizard of Lake George,” according to an article on the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum website.
The original vessel was built in 1922 and captured the Gold Cup in 1933, 1934 and 1936. Jon Bowers, grandson of Dick Bowers, who was a mechanic on the boat, said it was the first time a boat had won three of the races. It was also the oldest boat to win a race.
Fish said the three-win record lasted for almost three decades before being broken in 1966.
This El Lagarto replica, finished in 2012, is the second one Fish Brothers has built.
Rich Rosselli of Trumbull, Connecticut and Hague said he grew up on the water. His family has been vacationing in Lake George since he was a young boy.
He was showing off his 19-foot 1963 Great Way Pacific. It was an early boat made by the Grady-White Company, which now only makes fiberglass boats. He picked it up from a former employee in North Carolina and took it apart and rebuilt it — a two-year labor of love. It was worth it, he said.
“I love the feel of the wood and the way they perform. It’s functional art on water,” he said.
Bob Wiggand of Glenmont was checking out Trombino’s boat. He said he likes old things. He has a 1957 Chris Craft himself.
“The old wooden boats drive and handle nice,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.