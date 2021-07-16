Old barns could get state tax credit soon

“New Yorkers are proud of their barns and we all know that,” state Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo said Thursday. “We see it on the landscape how much they add to the setting, and they evoke strong feelings of tradition of home. They’re just as much of a landmark as the local theater and local church.”

DiLorenzo noted impressive historic cathedral barns in Livingston and Monroe counties, which feature a vast unobstructed space on the ground floor.

“Many barns in New York state are still in agricultural use, but there are quite a few that are not,” DiLorenzo said. “They’re vacant, they’re not used whether due to neglect or lack of resources, they may be lost forever to us. That’s something we really want to avoid.”

The federal Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit was eliminated in 2018 as a result of changes in the federal tax code under the Federal Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017. About 50 state barns were successfully restored under the federal tax credit first established in 1996.