Oklahoma payroll company effected by MyPayrollHR's sudden shutdown, fraud charges against owner

Now, Southwestern clients seemingly have two options: double-pay the tax funds they had already paid, or face fines, penalties and the possible closure of their businesses. Jayne and Rhoades said paying the tax funds again simply isn't an option for some of their clients, some of whom have called Southwestern and placed the blame squarely on their payroll processor.

"You get the complete range of emotions," Jayne said. "You get the people who are horribly angry and are going to be angry no matter what you say. You get the people who are angry when you start talking to them, but then when you explain the situation they are more sympathetic toward you – but they still need their money back. We really feel for the employers because a lot of them are in a really bad spot.”

Southwestern, Rhoades said, "cannot continue as it is indefinitely."

It's a personal matter for Jayne, whose family has deep roots at Southwestern. His father-in-law and two partners first bought Southwestern as a computer-services company in the early 1980s, and helped build the company into the payroll processor it is today. His father-in-law died last June, before the MyPayrollHR scandal exploded.

"We are very happy he did not see this happen," Jayne said. "This would have broken his heart."

