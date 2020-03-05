Oklahoma payroll company affected by MyPayrollHR's sudden shutdown, fraud charges against owner

COLONIE — All it took was one man and “a series of very unfortunate events” for nearly $10 million in an Oklahoma payroll company’s tax funds to be left in limbo and unpaid at a local bank.

This week, representatives from that company, Southwestern Payroll Services, are in Albany demanding to be made right.

Workers at the Tulsa-based payroll company are some of the thousands of people across the country continuing to suffer the effects of the sudden shuttering of MyPayrollHR, the Clifton Park payroll company that shut down last year — the culmination of a decade-long, multimillion-dollar fraud scheme allegedly committed by its owner, Michael Mann.

“He was cheating a whole bunch of folks,” said C. David Rhoades, a certified fraud examiner who was appointed emergency receiver of Southwestern shortly after MyPayrollHR’s collapse. “And like every Ponzi scheme, every fraud that is perpetrated, you can only keep the balls in the air for so long.”

At the peak of its business, Southwestern processed payroll for about 1,400 employers in Oklahoma and nationwide, making the company responsible for giving countless thousands of workers their checks every payday. In 2017, Mann purchased a 51 percent majority stake in the company for an amount in the low seven figures.