O'Keeffe-Stieglitz play in the works for Lake George area

LAKE GEORGE – A “singing and dancing Georgia O’Keeffe” may be coming to a theater stage in Lake George soon.

Playwright Neal Herr is raising funds to produce a new musical, “Nearby Faraway,” about the 16 summers that the artist and her husband/manager/photographer, Alfred Stieglitz, spent at Lake George from 1918 to 1934.

“I would say I’m fairly confident that it will happen in summer or early fall of 2022,” Herr said, in a recent telephone interview.

Conceivably, it would be staged at the Carriage House theater at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

Herr is convinced his new musical has the potential to be not just a big hit in the theater world, but also a tourism draw.

“So, it’s a great draw for cultural tourism,” he said. “Tourists come not just for the suntan and the T-shirts … but they come for the history,” he said.

Herr and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais will be making the case to the Lake George Village Board that the project merits funding from the village’s share of Warren County occupancy tax revenue.

“We’ll be taking that application up at the next meeting,” Blais said Monday. “That’s the sort of thing we are looking for. … We ought to be able to get them a few thousand dollars.”

The Warren County Historical Society is partnering with Herr to apply for foundation grant funding, said Teri Podnorszki, the society’s executive director.

When Herr pitched his idea, he joked that he didn’t know how the public would react to a singing and dancing Georgia O’Keefe, she recalled.

“I said, ‘Well, people probably never thought that they would hear a singing and dancing Alexander Hamilton either,’” referring to the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

A preliminary budget for a first-year production of “Nearby Faraway” is about $30,000.

“A budget is just an approximation,” Herr said.

Herr said that when he spoke with Blais about the concept, the mayor suggested that the show be packaged with other Georgia O’Keeffe exhibits and events around the village.

Herr, of Glens Falls, a retired English teacher who taught 14 years at SUNY Adirondack and two years at Schenectady County Community College, is a longtime singer-songwriter.

He is well known for his performances at local environmental rallies and at the Glens Falls Farmers Market, where he spreads out a blanket and fills it with rhythm instruments and invites children passing by to join in the act.

Herr said he has been studying the life of O’Keeffe for 12 years, and her story is filled with drama.

“I love the idea of love over time,” he said.

Herr wrote the script, and Catherine Reid, a composer/performer from Glens Falls, is writing the music.

“I’m still working on it, and I’ll be revising it until the show is ready to go,” Reid said.

One challenge was to make each number unique, but still fit within an overall theme, she said.

Another challenge was to compose songs about Stieglitz that would make him seem a compelling character.

“From the woman’s point of view, he can come across as a big, old boy narcissist,” she said.

The play is written for a female and male lead actor and actress, and six other actors and actresses that each portray multiple characters.

Music would be accompanied by a chamber orchestra consisting of a pianist, cellist, woodwind player, percussionist, “and possibly more,” Reid said.

