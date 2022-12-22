Officials, utilities prep for flooding followed by a frigid front

Storm preparations began early in Warren County as a large cold front accompanied by strong winds was forecast for Friday.

Weather Routing Inc., a meteorological consulting firm in Glens Falls, said the worst time for travel will be starting in the late afternoon and continuing through the evening Friday.

"It's going to be a lot of changes throughout the day, especially the temperatures," Jeremy Davis, operations director, said.

The hazardous weather will begin Friday morning with rain that will trail into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 50s during the day, and a flood watch will be in effect all day due to snow melt and the rain.

Temperatures will begin dropping around 2 p.m. and the flood watch will morph into a flash freeze. Wind speeds in the Glens Falls area will reach 15 mph to 30 mph during the day.

"By 3 p.m. it will be getting into the 30s, which is when the freezing will begin. Drivers need to watch for black ice in the evening or on their commute home. It'll be in the 20s by 7 p.m. and the wind chill will make it feel colder," Davis said.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents to "prepare for potential power outages that include cold weather," Don Lehman, the county's public affairs director, said.

"Have electronic devices such as cellphones fully charged, have flashlights ready, have food, water and extra blankets on hand and fuel for backup generators if they have one. If using a generator, make sure it is properly ventilated," he said.

OES staff has been in contact with National Grid and the National Weather Service since Wednesday regarding the high winds and possible power outages.

"OES has also been in communication with rescue squads, fire departments and town supervisors around the county to keep them updated, and to see what resources will be available for potential aid distribution and where warming stations could be established," Lehman said.

The Warren County Department of Public Works is also watching the forecast closely. There has been consideration of pretreating roads for ice in the northern regions of the county.

Kevin Hajos, county public works superintendent, said travelers will need to take it easy on the roads in the afternoon.

“We are probably going to see some ice accumulations and slippery roads when the temperatures drop quickly and rain freezes. We ask people to stay off icy roads if possible and slow down if they have to travel, and understand that it may take a while for our people to treat all roads during this type of storm," he said.

Utility companies ready

On National Grid's website, there have been storm prep tips posted in advance of outages. They have increased the upstate field force to "more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers," according to a news release on Thursday.

"In addition to ensuring all National Grid field- and office-based employees are available for this storm, the company has secured external resources, including hundreds of contractor crews, some coming from as far away as Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Canada. The company also has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan," the release said.

The comprehensive emergency response plan includes the following:

Securing external resources and pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Initiating patrols to monitor gas systems for any impact from potential flooding.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on the web to provide safety information and to encourage them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

New York State Electric & Gas was preparing for high winds associated with the winter storm.

In preparation for the storm, the company pre-staged 330 additional line and tree crews across the state to assist with restoration efforts if needed, according to a NYSEG news release. The line and tree crews will be prepared to respond to any snow- or wind-related issues with bucket trucks, auger trucks, wood chippers, dump trucks and backhoes.

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the storm on its website and social media channels. Customers should also sign up for email alerts, and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information, the company recommended. To download the app, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG.” The application is free to download.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131. For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages.