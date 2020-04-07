Officials urge coronavirus precautions while filling up

On Monday, Franklin County sent out a flyer for gas stations to put up, warning customers that fuel pump handles and their credit card keypads can be contaminated with the novel coronavirus and urging precaution.
Several stations in the area have already been making changes to keep customers, employees and the general public safe as they travel around.
“Despite social distancing, some essential workers still need to commute in their cars, and many others need to drive to places for food, medicine, and other supplies and services,” the flyer says.
It recommends keeping disinfectant wipes or paper towels in your vehicle, or wearing gloves. It asks gas purchasers to wipe down surfaces before and after they use them, or to use paper as a barrier. The same goes for hands.
“After any trip outside your home during this unusual time, remember to wash your hands before touching anything at home,” the flyer says.
Additional steps are also being taken at Stewart’s Shops across the North Country.
“Our (employees) are required to wash their hands between tasks and glove changes,” Erica Komoroske, a PR specialist for Stewart’s Shops, wrote in a press release. “They are routinely sanitizing food prep and customer area surfaces as well as pin pads, door handles, coffee pot handles and high touch areas.”
Komoroske said Stewart’s Shops are not allowing people to congregate inside and have signs posted to remind customers to distance themselves from each other. She also said employees can wear masks if they choose to, and that a limited supply of masks were sent to the shops. They can wear their own masks, and they are all supplied with gloves.
“Our partners are doing their best to limit shop traffic and enforce 6 ft distancing between customers,” Komoroske wrote.
In Tupper Lake at Larkin’s Junction Depot Manager Stephen Jellie said he is only open for business because he is taking so many precautions. The pumps at the Tupper Lake gas station are cleaned once an hour with alcohol wipes, there is a hand sanitation station set up in the parking lot, and the coffee pots have been moved outside to limit social distancing “choke points.”
Jellie said he is keeping the convenience store attached to the gas station open because “we sell the necessities here, and some things that other people consider necessities: beer and cigarettes.
“It’s a real positive thing, to be able to stay open and keep your business running,” he added. “It’s also a real challenge.”
He said his employees are at risk and that, with a staff of less than five, if one person gets sick they’ll all have to quarantine and the business will have to close. Jellie said all employees wear gloves and he has provided rudimentary masks, but they are not mandatory. There is also a plexiglass barrier at the cash register between customers and cashiers.
He said a stop at the sanitizing station at the entrance is mandatory to shop inside, and that he is limiting the number of customers in the store at once to two or three.
Coffee drinkers buy their cups inside and then fill them outside, where there is fresh air and more room. He also cleans the coffee pot handles regularly.
Jellie said he had thought about closing his convenience store to walk-in customers, limiting it to pick-up only, but that he is not going that far yet.
He said he wishes businesses like his had better access to infection information from counties and towns, saying he feels the current information is “lacking.” He’s been wanting a town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases. He said many people think of the pandemic as a reality television show, only watching it on TV and not believing it’s in their town.
Tupper Lake is in Franklin County. Neighboring Essex County decided Monday it will start sharing more detailed breakdowns of cases.
Jellie also said that between the people he sees in his shop and the number of out-of-state license plates he sees at the pumps, there are many people still traveling to town.
“There’s no question, we’re still seeing what I think is the summer population moving in early,” Jellie said. “I think at this point in time we just have to embrace that. Those people are generally part of our summer community. While I’m a bit frustrated that it’s occurring, the reality is that it is occurring. The state and federal governments did not do anything to prevent people from moving from hot spots.”
Jellie said alienating these part-time residents is not the right thing to do, but he is frustrated that the government had not locked down travel to contain the virus.
“This isn’t ‘Red Dawn,’” Jellie said, referencing the 1984 Cold War film. “We’re not running from the Russians to the mountains. You’re bringing the enemy with you.”
He said he appreciates the additional business, as mud season is usually his slow time of year, but he’d rather slow the spread to salvage the summer season.
“I can live with a slow spring,” Jellie said. “Spring’s already always slow. I can’t live with a dead summer.”
