Officials urge coronavirus precautions while filling up

He said a stop at the sanitizing station at the entrance is mandatory to shop inside, and that he is limiting the number of customers in the store at once to two or three.

Coffee drinkers buy their cups inside and then fill them outside, where there is fresh air and more room. He also cleans the coffee pot handles regularly.

Jellie said he had thought about closing his convenience store to walk-in customers, limiting it to pick-up only, but that he is not going that far yet.

He said he wishes businesses like his had better access to infection information from counties and towns, saying he feels the current information is “lacking.” He’s been wanting a town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases. He said many people think of the pandemic as a reality television show, only watching it on TV and not believing it’s in their town.

Tupper Lake is in Franklin County. Neighboring Essex County decided Monday it will start sharing more detailed breakdowns of cases.

Jellie also said that between the people he sees in his shop and the number of out-of-state license plates he sees at the pumps, there are many people still traveling to town.