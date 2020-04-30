Officials trying to make sure students stay connected

Communities are getting creative to make sure students can get connected to the internet in order to do their schoolwork from home.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the Warren County Department of Public Works has expanded one of the county’s Wi-Fi hot spots in Warrensburg so more people can get online.
“We have some spots in Warrensburg that people can go to. It’s not the best, but it’s at least something to help our younger students and some of older students,” she said at the April 17 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
In addition, Braymer said the county’s Planning Department is putting together a map of Wi-Fi hot spots.
School districts are literally driving electronic devices to students to make sure they are keeping up on their schoolwork.
Tim Dawkins, assistant superintendent for instruction for South Glens Falls, said the district has distributed hundreds of electronic devices, including Chromebooks, to students. Alex Spada, director of technology, in some cases personally makes deliveries.
In addition, Dawkins said Spada has been able to secure a lease through BOCES to obtain hot spot Wi-Fi devices for families that have no internet access at home. These devices have also been distributed to some of the staff members who also lack reliable internet access at home.
“Everyone feels very confident that our families that need to be connected, are connected,” he said.
Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the district is using traditional paperwork packets for students without internet and checking in with them by telephone, along with using the online program for students who have internet access.
“We have hot spots in the community as well as access in the area surrounding our three buildings,” he said in an email. “Our access across the community is not perfect for remote instruction, but everyone is doing their best to make it work.”
“Hopefully, as we come out of this, the experience with prompt an increased interest in improving rural broadband access across New York,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said by telephone during the April 17 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting that these internet challenges highlight the need for more money to be allocated to expand broadband in rural areas.
Stefanik said she spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to make sure New York will receive some money after the state initially was going to be excluded from accessing a $20 billion pot of money to expand rural broadband connectivity on the grounds that New York participates in other internet access expansion programs.
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, also have been lobbying for funding.
Stefanik has sponsored legislation that ensures that communities can access Economic Development Administration grants to develop high-speed broadband access. The bill would allow North Country communities to collaborate with the private sector on broadband projects.
