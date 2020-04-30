Officials trying to make sure students stay connected

“Everyone feels very confident that our families that need to be connected, are connected,” he said.

Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said the district is using traditional paperwork packets for students without internet and checking in with them by telephone, along with using the online program for students who have internet access.

“We have hot spots in the community as well as access in the area surrounding our three buildings,” he said in an email. “Our access across the community is not perfect for remote instruction, but everyone is doing their best to make it work.”

“Hopefully, as we come out of this, the experience with prompt an increased interest in improving rural broadband access across New York,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said by telephone during the April 17 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting that these internet challenges highlight the need for more money to be allocated to expand broadband in rural areas.