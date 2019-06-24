Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue on Monday in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.
Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue Monday in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.
Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue on Monday in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.
Water from the Glens Falls Feeder Canal is diverted around two culverts that run underneath Burgoyne Avenue Monday in Hudson Falls. A sinkhole opened up on June 11 and has closed a small stretch of the road to traffic until the culverts can be replaced.
HUDSON FALLS — A stretch of Burgoyne Avenue in front of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal may open to the public in about two weeks, after a sinkhole closed it on June 11.
The latest timeline was announced Sunday by New York State Canal Corp. and Washington County officials.
"Crews working on the project may have extended working hours into the night over the next few weeks, weather permitting," according to a news release. "Burgoyne Avenue continues to remain closed between Pine Street and Pearl Street while repairs are made."
Two culverts run underneath the road and are owned and maintained by the Canal Corp. At least one rotted, causing the sinkhole. This is the second time in about 30 years that this part of the road has had problems due to culverts.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
On Monday, a large trench running across the road could be seen, and contractors were diverting water from the Feeder Canal around the work site.
Meanwhile, local businesses on Burgoyne remain open, as does the Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail.
Detours for vehicles are set up to divert traffic to Route 196, then to Route 4 from the north, and from the south, Route 40 to Route 4. Trucks are diverted to Route 4. Local traffic may access the rest of Burgoyne Avenue using Pine Street and Pearl Street detour routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.