HUDSON FALLS — A stretch of Burgoyne Avenue in front of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal may open to the public in about two weeks, after a sinkhole closed it on June 11.

The latest timeline was announced Sunday by New York State Canal Corp. and Washington County officials. 

"Crews working on the project may have extended working hours into the night over the next few weeks, weather permitting," according to a news release. "Burgoyne Avenue continues to remain closed between Pine Street and Pearl Street while repairs are made."

Two culverts run underneath the road and are owned and maintained by the Canal Corp. At least one rotted, causing the sinkhole. This is the second time in about 30 years that this part of the road has had problems due to culverts.

On Monday, a large trench running across the road could be seen, and contractors were diverting water from the Feeder Canal around the work site. 

Meanwhile, local businesses on Burgoyne remain open, as does the Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail.  

Detours for vehicles are set up to divert traffic to Route 196, then to Route 4 from the north, and from the south, Route 40 to Route 4. Trucks are diverted to Route 4. Local traffic may access the rest of Burgoyne Avenue using Pine Street and Pearl Street detour routes.

