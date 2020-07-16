Officials: Sheriff may be exempt from nepotism law

Whether Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr's decision to hire his son as a road patrol officer violates the county’s anti-nepotism policy is unclear, county officials say.
Tanner LaFarr has been appointed to the position and will enter the academy later this month, after placing in the top three on a civil service exam and passing physical fitness and psychological tests.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said, as a matter of state law, the sheriff has “joint public employer” status with the Board of Supervisors, which gives him certain rights to manage his department as an independently elected official.
Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has asked the board's labor lawyer to review whether the anti-nepotism policy applies.
“I would expect that review to take into account such issues as how the local policy relates to appointing police officers under state Civil Service Law as well as the sheriff’s rights under the law as a co-employer and a separately elected official,” Moore said in an email.
Some policies apply to the Sheriff’s Office and some do not, according to Moore. State law takes precedence.
“I’d like to believe any policy we ever adopt is applicable to every situation that ever falls underneath it, but that is not how things ever play out. The board frequently updates and adjusts polices to handle real world scenarios that they did not initially contemplate,” he said.
Washington County does not have an anti-nepotism policy, according to County Attorney Roger Wickes.
Wickes pointed out that former Washington County Sheriff Roger Leclaire hired his son, Anthony LeClaire.
The sheriff has separate authority from the board to appoint people to positions in his department, Wickes said.
“The board oversees funding for how many positions do you get, but then each job has an appointing authority. That’s the person that says ‘You’ve got the job,’” he said.
For example, the Board of Supervisors hires the Public Works superintendent and then she can hire the people who work for her — as long as there is funding budgeted for those positions.
Many jobs are determined by civil service rules, but exempt positions such as a confidential secretary in Wickes' office are not.
“I could appoint whoever I want,” he said.
His assistant attorneys are also civil service-exempt.
For civil service positions, candidates must be hired off a list. They must score in the top three on the exam for that particular job. If the person with the highest score does not want the job, the county moves down the list.
“It’s not complicated, but you have to know the ins and outs of how it works,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.