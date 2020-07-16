Officials: Sheriff may be exempt from nepotism law

Washington County does not have an anti-nepotism policy, according to County Attorney Roger Wickes.

Wickes pointed out that former Washington County Sheriff Roger Leclaire hired his son, Anthony LeClaire.

The sheriff has separate authority from the board to appoint people to positions in his department, Wickes said.

“The board oversees funding for how many positions do you get, but then each job has an appointing authority. That’s the person that says ‘You’ve got the job,’” he said.

For example, the Board of Supervisors hires the Public Works superintendent and then she can hire the people who work for her — as long as there is funding budgeted for those positions.

Many jobs are determined by civil service rules, but exempt positions such as a confidential secretary in Wickes' office are not.

“I could appoint whoever I want,” he said.

His assistant attorneys are also civil service-exempt.

For civil service positions, candidates must be hired off a list. They must score in the top three on the exam for that particular job. If the person with the highest score does not want the job, the county moves down the list.

“It’s not complicated, but you have to know the ins and outs of how it works,” he said.

