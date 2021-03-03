Officials put Moreau sewer project out to bid

MOREAU — The town of Moreau has finally gone out to bid on its delayed Route 9 sewer project.

Bids are due by 10 a.m. on March 19.

As normal, bidders can look at the bidding documents at Town Hall, 351 Reynolds Road. Bidders can also request a CD with the documents on it from Laberge Group, 4 Computer Drive West, Albany, NY, 12205, for a deposit of $100.

But Town Hall is closed, so the bid opening will be done via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86896223574/.

The town received financing approval more than two years ago, in January 2019. The original goal was to start the two-year construction project in 2020.

But it took two years to acquire all of the easements and get the state Department of Transportation to approve the needed right of way requests.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project will take 24 to 30 months to complete, but segments of it are now expected to be functioning in 2022, the engineers for the project said.

The force main and portions of the low-pressure main on Route 9 are expected to be working next year. The mobile home parks that will also be hooked to sewer will require extensive work, and that won’t be done until 2023.