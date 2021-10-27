Officials push back against potential splitting of Senate district

Elected officials in Warren County, for the most part, are opposed to a proposal from the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to split Glens Falls and Queensbury into a separate state Senate district from the rest of Warren County.

“It just doesn’t make sense to lop off Glens Falls, our only city, and Queensbury, from the rest of Warren County,” said Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, a Republican, one of several local officials contacted by telephone on Wednesday.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher has said Glens Falls and Queensbury are more urban in nature, while the rest of Warren County is rural, hence the city and largest town have difference issues and demographics.

But Blais said Glens Falls and Queensbury share a dependence on tourism and protecting the water quality of Lake George.

Separating Glens Falls and Queensbury into a separate Senate district would make it more “cumbersome” for local officials, who would have to deal with two senators instead of one when seeking grant funding and advocating on policy, he said.

Blais said the fact that Great Escape amusement park and outlet centers in Queensbury market themselves as being in Lake George demonstrates the importance of keeping all of Warren County in one Senate district.

“It shows how important that connectivity is,” he said.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, however, said that having two senators representing Warren County would give the county more clout.

“There’s strength in numbers,” said Strough, a Democrat.

Strough said the proposed maps are confusing and are likely to change, so he’s waiting to see the final proposed maps before saying much about it.

“It’s so early now. Why don’t we just wait?” he said.

Queensbury and Glens Falls would be drawn into a new state Senate district stretching west to Utica, in Oneida County, and Oneonta, in Otsego County, under a plan proposed by Democrats on the state’s new Independent Redistricting Commission.

Warren County would be split into two Senate districts, with towns from Lake George north drawn into a district that would stretch to Plattsburgh in Clinton County, and west to Ogdensburg in St. Lawrence County.

A second scenario that has been discussed would redraw Glens Falls and Queensbury into a Senate district that extends south through Saratoga County.

Political leaders have emphasized that the maps are merely first drafts that will be discussed at a series of public hearings in the coming weeks.

Blais said the redistricting plan may change, but local officials should still be vocal about keeping Warren County in the same district.

“The fact that they’re talking about it deserves concern,” he said.

A series of public hearings that began Wednesday in Plattsburgh will continue through Nov. 23.

Comments can also be submitted via email to submissions@nyirc.gov.

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, a Democrat, said he opposes separating off Glens Falls and Queensbury into a separate Senate district.

“Generally speaking, maybe it is my age showing up here, I kind of like things the way they have been,” McDevitt said.

McDevitt said the proposal appears to be a political tactic by Democrats against Stec, by redrawing him into a district with another incumbent Republican.

Under either scenario, Stec would potentially face a Republican primary next year, against Sen. Peter Obersacher, R-Maryland, in Otsego County, in one scenario, or Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, in the other.

Blais, too, hinted that the redistricting proposal may be politically motivated.

“It probably makes sense politically for the people who are in charge right now (Democrats), but I don’t think it makes sense for the constituents.”

The proposed Senate redistricting map “seems convoluted,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, a Democrat.

“To go all the way out to Utica on a thin line, it’s just gerrymandering is all that it is,” he said, using a term for when the political party in power redraws election line for the party’s benefit instead of based on logic.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, a Democrat, said he wants to hear from constituents before taking a position on the redistricting proposal.

“My only concern would be splitting up Warren County. I think that would confuse issues for the rest of the county,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan, a Republican, said he opposes splitting Glens Falls and Queensbury off into a separate Senate district.

“In my opinion, we ought to keep the towns and the city together.

“I thought it was convoluted,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, a Republican, referring to the proposed Senate redistricting map. “I hope they come up with a better one.”

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, said it is “too early in the process” to take a position on the redistricting proposal.

“It looks to me that they’re just throwing out a lot of possibilities. I don’t want to make a comment on something that might not happen.”

