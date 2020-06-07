Officials: Prison system stronger after 2015 escape, manhunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSBURGH — The escape of Richard Matt and David Sweat in the summer of 2015 led to a month of uncertainty for Clinton and Franklin counties.

For the state’s prison system, it meant an investigation by New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott into how the actions of prison employees may have contributed to the escape, whether the actions were intentional or not.

The only two employees at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora who received criminal charges were former prison tailor shop supervisor Joyce Mitchell, 51, and former correction officer Gene Palmer, 58.

Palmer served the minimum four months of a six-month sentence for his involvement in delivering a package of frozen hamburger meat to Matt and Sweat that Mitchell had hidden hacksaw blades in.

He maintained that he was unaware what was in the meat throughout his case’s proceedings and took a plea deal in February of 2016.

Mitchell was recently released after serving her sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women for her part in helping Sweat and Matt break out.

She had served roughly 4 1/2 years of her 2 1/3- to 7-year sentence for her part in providing tools to the inmates for their escape.