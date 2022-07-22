Officials prep for next month's Washington County Fair

EASTON — The Washington County Board of Supervisors knows the Washington County Fair is coming soon when members receive their invitations to the fair’s opening ceremony. At their monthly meeting on July 15, supervisors were laughing about the pictures of cows doing yoga on this year’s invitations.

Rebecca Breese, the fair’s co-general manager, said the fair’s Junior Committee mails the invitations every year.

“This year, I couldn’t get my usual cards with the fair logo. I went on the internet for cards with farm animals. The cows doing yoga cards were on Amazon. That was the one the Junior Committee grabbed.”

The 2022 fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and closes Sunday, Aug. 28.

“We have a lot of great things coming, some new programs and entertainment,” Breese said. “We have all the things you expect from the fair, like the NYTPA tractor pull and all the farm animals.”

The 2021 fair, held while COVID transmission levels were still relatively high, was scaled back somewhat from previous years. (There was no fair in 2020.) Some of the missed features, like the children’s pedal tractor pull and the 4-H milkshake booth, will return this year.

The fair will have a new stage in the center of the fairgrounds, Breese said. The Front Porch Stage will showcase Capital Region musicians every day at midday for fairgoers who can’t stay for the evening acts. Elsewhere on the grounds, crowd favorites Circus Incredible and Hog Diggity Dog will be back. Newcomer Niagara Down Under will bring kangaroos and parrots. The Living Zultar will revive the country fair tradition of mysterious fortune tellers with comic banter and, of course, fortunes.

The popular craft beverage corral will offer tastings and drinks by the glass behind the County Bounty Building every evening from Monday to Saturday, Breese said. New this year will be a daily County Bounty Farmers Market with locally produced goods such as apples, lemonade, and soap — “all the things you’d expect to find at a farmers market,” Breese said.

The Big Push Birthing Center, with expectant cows from Landview Farms, will give visitors an opportunity to watch calves being born and learn about the county’s dairy industry. New England Dairy will hand out milk samples Saturday at the Agriculture Center. “We’re very excited about that,” Breese said.

Amusements of America’s rides and carnival attractions will fill the midway. This year’s star is “the tallest traveling Ferris wheel in the U.S.,” Breese said. According to Amusements of America’s website, the Giant Wheel is more than 110 feet high. A computer-programmed LED light show will dazzle fairgoers after sunset.

Fair food choices will run from cotton candy to pickle pizza and everything in between, including Taylor’s Steak Tip Bowls, Polar Bear Ice Cream’s Southern Comfort Sundae, Scooter’s Corn Dogs, and the Corner BBQ Grill. Newcomer Empire Bakery will have cinnamon buns. “If you love cinnamon buns, you have to try these,” Breese said.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance — they’re discounted until Aug. 1. The White Gate will have a clearly marked line for advance ticket holders.

“You can breeze right through,” Breese said.

The Blue Gate, closed last year as a COVID precaution, will be open for entry and exit.

“Say a little prayer on the COVID front,” Breese said. “We’re fortunate to be able to host this event. It will be different this year from the last.”

She encouraged fair enthusiasts to visit the Saratoga County Fair (open until Sunday) and the Schaghticoke Fair over Labor Day weekend as well.

Washington County Fair week is “old home week” for people who have moved out of the area, a time when friends who don’t see each other the rest of the year get together, and for some exhibitors, their vacation, Breese said.

“Our primary responsibility is agriculture education and family fun,” Breese said. “At the end of the day, our job is fun. Families make memories, and calories don’t count!”