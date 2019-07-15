{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Glens Falls buildings set for wrecking ball

Seen here is a collage of buildings that will be taken down as part of the South Street redevelopment in Glens Falls. Clockwise from top left are the former Juicin’ Jar at 45 South St., the former OTB building at 51-57 South St., a house at 17 School St. and the former Daily Double at 59-63 South St. The three buildings on South Street will give way to the year-round farmers market, and the School Street property will be used for a pocket park. 

 Post-Star file photos

GLENS FALLS — The spotlight project for the city's downtown revitalization initiative is plugging along, but the buildings on South Street aren't ready to be demolished just yet. 

Three buildings at 49, 51-57 and 59-63 South St. are scheduled to come down and make way for "The Market," a year-round indoor farmers market.

Edward Bartholomew, president of the Economic Development Council for Warren County, had said demolition could start the week of July 15, but on Monday he said there are still some loose ends to tie. 

The Common Council awarded a contract for the work last month to Cristo Demolition Inc. of Albany, and Bartholomew said officials are in the process of meeting with the company and figuring out the mobilization of equipment on site. 

Officials are also required to give notice of the work to the state Department of Labor, and are working out the proper demolition permits. The contractor will also be putting up fencing, but the water has been shut off, as has the electricity.

"We're moving along positively, and I know we're all anxious to have the buildings come down and start the construction of the market on site here," Bartholomew said. "It's not as easy as walking in and taking a sledgehammer and start tearing down the buildings."

He expects to have a firmer timetable in the next couple of weeks. 

The demolition is expected to cost just over $500,000, and the overall market is estimated at $2.5 million. The market is part of the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded in August 2016 by the state.

