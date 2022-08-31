Officials planning bike trail improvements

When thinking about the benefits of cycling, the idea of tourism and workforce development may not come to mind immediately.

According to Raj Choudry from the Harvard Business School, one should invest in public infrastructure in order to attract workers to a community.

Through a recent grant by the Northern Regional Border Commission, Warren County was awarded $160,000 to invest in two bike trails: the Warren County Bikeway and the Feeder Canalway Trail.

According to the Warren County Planning Department, the two bike trails have received minimal funding over the last 20 years, and as a result have languished. Their original design standards when the trails were built are now considered unsafe and inadequate by modern-day standards.

The Feeder Canalway Trail is 8 feet wide of crushed stone, while the Warren County Bikeway is 9 feet wide, made of asphalt.

The trails do not meet the standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials or Empire State Trail design criteria, which the latter states should be a minimum of 10 feet wide, and a preference of between 12 and 14 feet.

County officials hope that by connecting the two trails together, and to the larger Empire State Trail, that it will help drive tourism, economic investment and promotion of alternative transportation.

"Visiting cyclists, on average, will spend between $100 and $300 a day at hotels and restaurants," said Rich Zuccaro, from Adirondack Cycling Advocates.

His group helps facilitate funding to bike-centric programs and initiatives throughout the region.

While Adirondack Cycling Advocates is only "peripherally involved" in this particular initiative, Advocates work to promote bike safety throughout the county.

According to Ethan Gaddy, assistant planner for Warren County, there are three major steps in the execution of the project.

Step one is planning; step two is figuring out the technical specifications and engineering plans; and step three is implementation.

Gaddy said that the project will cost at least $200,000.

In addition to connecting the two county trails to the major statewide trails, the county hopes to connect the village of Lake George, the city of Glens Falls and the village of Hudson Falls together throughout the multi-trails.

Warren County spokesperson Don Lehman said officials hope to send out requests for proposals by the end of the year.

"After a qualified consultant is selected, the project is anticipated to take 12-18 months," Lehman said.

Gaddy said that at this stage of the process, the work involves "getting the paperwork together."

Lehman said the actionable plan will also serve as the basis of future grant applications and capital projects.

“Warren County is very thankful for this funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission, which will help connect the communities of Lake George, Glens Falls and Hudson Falls to the Empire State Trail through the Multi-use Trail Modernization and Linkage Initiative. The funding will provide support for our regional economy by modernizing tourism infrastructure and increasing opportunities for our residents and visitors," said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement.