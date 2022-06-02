Officials, organizers pleased with Memorial Day weekend crowds

LAKE GEORGE — Memorial Day weekend brought in roughly the same amount of business as last year, but the village sees that as a good sign.

Mayor Robert Blais said that, according to parking meter revenues and water consumption data, this year’s holiday weekend looks nearly identical to last year.

The parking meter revenue was up 5% from last year, which Blais said is not a lot.

The village only looks at parking meters on the back streets. Blais said if you look on the back streets and see that there aren’t a lot of cars there, then you know the crowd is normal size.

He said the village is like a football stadium.

“You know all of the good seats are going to be filled every game,” he said. “But then you’ve got the bleachers.”

Blais said that the water consumption numbers were “almost identical” compared to Memorial Day weekend last year. He didn’t take that as bad news.

He noted that last year’s holiday weekend was considered to be the start of one of the best seasons Lake George has ever had.

“I think that we can expect to have a year very similar to last year based on what we’re hearing. Based on reservations that I’ve heard in advance, I would say the Lake George region is looking forward to another very good season,” Blais said.

The two-day “Memorial Meltdown” music event that took place on Saturday and Sunday was a success, according to Dave Ehmann, who organized the event.

He said that the weather held out. But Ehmann had planned for rain throughout the event.

“If the weathermen are going to be wrong all the time, they might as well say it’s going to be sunny. If it rains, it rains, instead of forecasting rain for three days and then it doesn’t rain at all,” he said.

Ehmann said that each day saw roughly 1,300 people attend the two-day event headlined by the Vermont-based jam rock band Twiddle.

He said he believes the event generated some revenue for the village.

“People spent a lot of money in the village. We didn’t do after-parties, so they were spread out through the whole village for the whole weekend,” Ehmann said.

He said he spoke to around 100 people who had never been to Lake George before who told him they would be back. Ehmann said that they loved the area.

“It was a great event, and we’re going to do it again next year,” he said.

Kim Chapman, director of group sales with the Lake George Steamboat Company, said that based on the numbers she had seen, business was good.

It was very busy on Saturday and Sunday, but seemed to recede on Memorial Day.

“Monday was kind of quiet, but I know Saturday and Sunday were extremely busy,” Chapman said.

Gas prices aren’t heading in a downward direction, but Blais said he doesn’t expect high prices to impact the summer season. He said that most of the visitors he saw this past weekend were not from far away.

Throughout the weekend, Blais said he saw license plates from Vermont, New Jersey and Canada.

“We saw more Canadian license plates than we’ve seen in the past because, obviously, they’ve opened up the borders more,” Blais said.

But he did point out that the weather has a role in how the turnout will be.

“If it had rained a couple of days, we probably wouldn’t have seen as good of a weekend,” Blais noted. “But the weather cleared up very well on Saturday, and we saw a tremendous number of people here on Sunday and Monday.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

