Officials: Many local teams have broken the pandemic rules

Travel teams, particularly for softball and lacrosse, have been heading out of state to play against other skilled athletes, Warren County Health Services said Sunday.

In one case, a team went to Ohio — after which any New Yorker is supposed to quarantine for 14 days, according to state health guidelines.

The teams are generally made up of teenagers, with an adult coach.

Warren County Health Services wants to talk with everyone who has left the state for a sporting event — even if score was not kept. Health officials want to make sure “appropriate precautions” are in place after the event. Parents or guardians are asked for call Health Services on behalf of their children.

Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

"It is very important that sports teams and the community follow any and all public health recommendations. We request the community’s support in reporting concerns they may have, so that we are able to provide the appropriate guidance to protect health and safety of others," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

Those who violate New York’s quarantine order can be fined up to $2,000, and Warren County Health Services indicated it will enforce the rules.