Officials: Many local teams have broken the pandemic rules

Travel teams, particularly for softball and lacrosse, have been heading out of state to play against other skilled athletes, Warren County Health Services said Sunday.
In one case, a team went to Ohio — after which any New Yorker is supposed to quarantine for 14 days, according to state health guidelines.
The teams are generally made up of teenagers, with an adult coach.
Warren County Health Services wants to talk with everyone who has left the state for a sporting event — even if score was not kept. Health officials want to make sure “appropriate precautions” are in place after the event. Parents or guardians are asked for call Health Services on behalf of their children.
Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
"It is very important that sports teams and the community follow any and all public health recommendations. We request the community’s support in reporting concerns they may have, so that we are able to provide the appropriate guidance to protect health and safety of others," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
Those who violate New York’s quarantine order can be fined up to $2,000, and Warren County Health Services indicated it will enforce the rules.
Health Services will “use any and all county and state resources to enforce quarantine orders and protect public health during this pandemic,” the agency said in a news release.
After a member of a travel lacrosse team tested positive for coronavirus last week, exposing her 10 Warren County teammates and the members of multiple other teams at an event in New Jersey, people began to report other travel teams that were also playing.
Sport teams are currently not allowed to travel outside the Capital Region and its contiguous counties. The mother of the girl who tested positive defended the New Jersey event as acceptable because the teenagers didn’t keep score.
So on Sunday, Warren County Health Services clarified that the rule applies to any sporting events — including scrimmages, in which score is sometimes not kept.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also urged residents to not find ways around the rules.
“During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19,” he said in a news release. “Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart."
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 266 confirmed cases. Ten people are currently ill, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one more case, for a total of 229 confirmed cases. Four people are still ill and none are hospitalized.
- Essex and Saratoga counties did not report on the weekend. However, the state database reported Saratoga County had two new cases Saturday, and Essex County had none.
- The Capital Region had a total of 14 cases Saturday. Schenectady had the most new cases, with five, and a 2.5% positive rate among those tested. For the Capital Region as a whole, in terms of the number of people tested, 0.8% tested positive.
- Statewide, 502 people tested positive Saturday, a rate of 1.08% of those tested. There were 722 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and 13 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 update
-
55 people recover from coronavirus at Glens Falls Center
- 204 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.