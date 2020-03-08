Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4

The store at 5 Main St., just west of the Glens Falls city line, was closed Saturday for disinfection, and planned to reopen on Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are in close contact and coordination with the Warren County Health Department and are following their infectious disease response protocols,” CVS Pharmacy spokesman Mike DeAngelis in a news release Saturday. “The Health Department has informed us that pharmacy patients are considered being at low risk and the prescriptions dispensed from this store do not represent a risk to our customers.”

The pharmacist lives in Saratoga County, and is one of two confirmed cases there that were announced. Saratoga County Public Health Director Catherine Duncan said both people have "minor" symptoms of the illness, COVID-19, that the virus causes.

+3 Pharmacist at Queensbury CVS tests positive for coronavirus A pharmacist who works at a CVS Pharmacy on Main Street in Queensbury tested positive for the coronavirus — he is one of two cases reported in Saratoga County.

Those who visited the store and have cold- or flu-like symptoms were urged to contact their health provider.

For general questions about the COVID-19, call state Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Moore said Warren County has set up a task force to over see the county government response threat to the virus that has caused illness around the world.