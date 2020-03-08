Officials looking to identify customers at Main Street CVS in Queensbury on March 2, March 4

QUEENSBURY — Warren County health officials are working to identify customers who went to the CVS store on Main Street for prescriptions last week when a pharmacist who has tested positive for coronavirus was working.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the risk of transmission was considered low for customers who were at the store Monday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 4, when the pharmacist was working.
But he said the county Public Health Department still plans Sunday to contact those who visited the prescription counter to notify them and ask them to watch for possible illness.
The pharmacist worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and CVS has provided a list of those who picked up prescriptions during that time period, Moore said.
"We will be contacting all of those individuals and advising them as to their level of risk and the steps they need to take if they become symptomatic," Moore said. "If symptoms present, they will be advised to call their doctor ahead and arrange to be tested."
Moore said the greater risk of transmission was to the pharmacist's co-workers, who are under self-quarantine until March 18.
The store at 5 Main St., just west of the Glens Falls city line, was closed Saturday for disinfection, and planned to reopen on Sunday.
“We are in close contact and coordination with the Warren County Health Department and are following their infectious disease response protocols,” CVS Pharmacy spokesman Mike DeAngelis in a news release Saturday. “The Health Department has informed us that pharmacy patients are considered being at low risk and the prescriptions dispensed from this store do not represent a risk to our customers.”
The pharmacist lives in Saratoga County, and is one of two confirmed cases there that were announced. Saratoga County Public Health Director Catherine Duncan said both people have "minor" symptoms of the illness, COVID-19, that the virus causes.
Those who visited the store and have cold- or flu-like symptoms were urged to contact their health provider.
For general questions about the COVID-19, call state Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Moore said Warren County has set up a task force to over see the county government response threat to the virus that has caused illness around the world.
"Our county task force, which consists of my office, Health Services, OES, the Sheriff's Department and DSS, is in regular communication and we have taken an array of actions to ensure that Warren County is prepared for this moment and for any future challenges we should face," Moore said.
Warren County Department of Public Health can be reached at 518-761-6580 for any questions or concerns.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com