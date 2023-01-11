Officials issue reminder about ice safety after man falls through Glen Lake

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is advising residents of unsafe ice conditions after a man fell through the ice on Glen Lake on Tuesday.

The Warren County Marine Rescue team pulled a 74-year-old Queensbury resident from Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after he broke through ice while skating. The man was in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes, and his injuries weren’t deemed life-threatening. Volunteer firefighters from around the region, led by the Bay Ridge Fire Department, used boats and cold water rescue equipment to retrieve him, according to a news release from Warren County.

With more rain and another warm forecast later this week, those planning to venture onto frozen waters in Warren County should be aware that the ice that has formed on most lakes and ponds was unsafe as of this week because of recent warm weather.

“We are glad that Tuesday’s rescue ended well for all involved, but it could have very easily been a tragedy if not for the great turnout by our well-trained firefighters,” said Ann Marie Mason, Warren County director of emergency services, in a news release. “With the weather we have had so far this winter, please know that ice thickness is not what it usually is in mid-January, and stay off until we have a prolonged cold snap.”

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recommends staying off ice unless there is a minimum of 3 to 4 inches of solid ice and checking ice thickness before venturing out. On Glen Lake, there was about 1.5 inches of ice where the skater fell through on Tuesday.

For more information about DEC’s ice safety recommendations, visit the DEC’s website.

Very cold weather is not in the forecast. On Thursday, there will be some snow in the morning and then rain after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Accumulation of less than one inch is possible. The high temperature will reach 37 degrees and low around 34 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for rain in the morning with a high near 44 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees for Saturday and Sunday with a low of 17 degrees on both nights.