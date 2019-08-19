MOREAU — State officials are investigating a suspicious harmful algal bloom that cropped up Friday on Moreau Lake, but the bloom has not affected the swimming area and the beach remains open.
Moreau Lake State Park has been updating the public through its Facebook page, and as of Monday morning said the swim area is open, but "we are still suggesting that our guests refrain from swimming outside the ropes, as well as we suggest they keep their pets out of the water."
The suspicious bloom is the lake's first this summer, and adds to a growing list of reported suspicious blooms in Warren and Washington counties.
Dead Lake in Jackson, part of the Champlain Canal in Fort Edward and Friends Lake in Chestertown, have reported suspicious harmful algal blooms, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Harmful algal blooms are scientifically called cyanobacteria, a kind of photosynthesizing bacteria that are naturally occurring in all water bodies. Some kinds of cyanobacteria produce toxins, which have been known to kill dogs and cause health complications in humans.
In July, two dogs in Vermont died from ingesting toxins from a bloom. Dogs tend to be more susceptible, because they lick their fur and drink more water.
Two dogs likely died after ingesting harmful algal bloom toxins earlier this month from a private Vermont pond, providing a tragic reminder to…
Scientists, including those with the DEC, are researching what causes some blooms to be toxic. Generally, the blooms occur on warm, sunny days after a rain, because cyanobacteria need an influx of nutrients to grow.
Moreau Lake experienced multiple toxic blooms last summer, closing the beach a few times.
The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said it "is actively working with the US Geological Service, DEC, and several local colleges to determine sources of nutrient loading to the lake and potential amelioration measures, including aquatic food chain dynamics and innovative detection technologies," in a statement to The Post-Star.
Park staff also monitor the beach daily for any changes in the water. It is state protocol to close the beach if a harmful algal bloom is seen. To reopen, the state Health Department said the swimming area must be free of any signs of a bloom for 24 hours, and a water sample must be submitted for a toxin analysis.
In the meantime, Moreau Lake State Park staff are asking visitors to keep their pets on a leash and out of the water "out of an abundance of caution," according to its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.