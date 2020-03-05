Officials: If sick, don't come to Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Students are being warned not to come to the South High Marathon Dance if they are sick.

Fever and a cough are the main symptoms of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19. As the virus has spread through the country, South Glens Falls school leaders considered whether to cancel this weekend’s big charity fundraiser.

Students (and adults) spend all year preparing for the event. Students learn to lead and organize, and also choose the recipients each year. They have helped local residents who are struggling to pay bills while getting cancer treatment, bought medical equipment, provided funds for a handicapped-accessible playground and much more. Last year, they raised $837,859.

So canceling it would be heartbreaking.

“Quite honestly, we’ve been tracking (the virus outbreaks) for the last week and a half,” said school Superintendent Kristine Orr.

“Because there’s no confirmed cases in the county and the surrounding counties, that’s why we’re going on with the Marathon Dance.”

But she sent out an email asking students and guests to stay home if they have any signs of illness, and wash their hands regularly if they attend.