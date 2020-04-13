Officials, health care experts urge vigilance locally

The Glens Falls area is weeks behind the New York City area when it comes to progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents must remain vigilant and isolated to the greatest extent possible, said local officials and medical experts who are tracking the disease.
"I do think we are several weeks behind New York City. I would argue three to four weeks behind," said Hillary Alycon, director of infection prevention and control for Glens Falls Hospital.
"We are just seeing an uptick in the last week or so," she said.
The number of positive cases in the several regional counties served by the hospital has risen 30 percent in the last week, she said.
It's critical that local people remain careful about preventive measures, said John Sawyer, chief medical officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
"It all feels very distant right now," he said.
Although the Glens Falls area is not densely populated, Sawyer expressed concern about institutions, such as prisons, nursing homes and group homes for developmentally disabled people — all of which are common in the area — where residents and staff are in close contact every day.
"It's our Achilles' heel," he said. "We don't have many high-rise apartment buildings, not on the scale of housing projects in New York City. We don't have four people to a room because housing is so expensive. We do have a lot of nursing homes, prisons and ARC houses where it's densely populated and hard to socially distance."
"Everybody knows somebdy who works in one of those places. They've got to go to Hannaford, too. They touch things, and so do we. It's all the more reason for folks to be vigilant the next couple of weeks," he said.
A recent cluster of cases at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls bears out Sawyer's fear.
The lack of widespread testing makes it difficult to gauge the current extent of the virus' spread locally, said Roger Wickes, Washington County attorney. Of 600 county employees, for instance, he has been notified of only one who has tested positive, although he knows of several other who are home sick and in self-quarantine.
Notification is an issue, too, since he is notified only when a Washington County resident tests positive and people come from all over the region to work at a place like Great Meadow state prison in Comstock. He hasn't been notified at all about inmates' status, he said.
Confinement and crowding in prisons and the need for hands-on care in nursing homes and group homes make it impossible for the people inside these institutions to maintain a safe distance from each other.
Group homes' residents with intellectual and physical handicaps "need to be touched and held and toileted," Sawyer said. "There's no way to socially distance."
Warren County Public Health Department is working with the state Health Department "doing active investigations at some of our long-term health facilities to contain and control as best we can," said Ginelle Jones, the county's public health director.
"All nursing facilities are quarantining new patients when they arrive," she said, and nursing homes are dedicating staff to work solely with COVID-19 patients, to avoid carrying the infection to other patients, to the extent possible.
"That is the goal. It's not always practical to do that, but we do it to the best of our ability," she said.
She, too, reiterated the importance of staying home and avoiding close contact with other people, repeating the slogan her department has been using: "You're not stuck at home, you're safe at home."
Staying in for weeks on end can make you feel stir-crazy, she acknowledged.
"But it's such a little sacrifice to help so many," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
