Officials, health care experts urge vigilance locally

"Everybody knows somebdy who works in one of those places. They've got to go to Hannaford, too. They touch things, and so do we. It's all the more reason for folks to be vigilant the next couple of weeks," he said.

​A recent cluster of cases at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls bears out Sawyer's fear.

The lack of widespread testing makes it difficult to gauge the current extent of the virus' spread locally, said Roger Wickes, Washington County attorney. Of 600 county employees, for instance, he has been notified of only one who has tested positive, although he knows of several other who are home sick and in self-quarantine.

Notification is an issue, too, since he is notified only when a Washington County resident tests positive and people come from all over the region to work at a place like Great Meadow state prison in Comstock. He hasn't been notified at all about inmates' status, he said.

Confinement and crowding in prisons and the need for hands-on care in nursing homes and group homes make it impossible for the people inside these institutions to maintain a safe distance from each other.

Group homes' residents with intellectual and physical handicaps "need to be touched and held and toileted," Sawyer said. "There's no way to socially distance."