Officials: Fourth of July party in Saratoga County led to COVID outbreak

“As of today, Delaware is off the list,” Mangini said.

Of course, the quarantine order was still in effect when the jockey arrived, and many other jockeys have arrived from states still on the list, including Florida.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo added four states to the quarantine list. The complete list is: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

He sounded the alarm about parties, noting that a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County led to 35% of the attendees getting coronavirus.

“It's also clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Cuomo said in a news release. "I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."