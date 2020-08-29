Officials discuss potential of crime victims memorial at Warren County complex

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is considering incorporating bricks from an Albany crime victims memorial into its renovation of the courtyard in front of the county Municipal Center.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone told the county’s Criminal Justice Committee on Monday that Albany has a memorial to crime victims with 24 bricks, each embossed with the name of a victim or victims.
Memorials such as the one in Albany are very meaningful for the relatives of victims, he said.
However, he said the ceremonial bricks had to be removed recently because of an infrastructure project that required digging underneath the ground.
Carusone suggested bringing those bricks to the Warren County campus and adding ones of their own.
“They have some bricks that are not embossed that we might be able to use. I think it’s something that could be done without any great expense to the county,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the committee, said perhaps that these bricks could be incorporated into the county’s plans for the courtyard.
County officials are looking to renovate the large concrete courtyard in front of what was the main entrance to the courts and county offices. Those entrances are no longer used by the public because of increased security.
The pavement is cracking and a makeover of the whole area was going to be part of the third phase of the renovations to the court. That project was going to get scheduled in the spring or early summer, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seeber, a former crime victims specialist, said perhaps another space could be found on the campus for such a memorial.
Seeber said the bricks are in part a memorial, but also a way for people who have survived to share their stories, including victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
The committee referred it to the Facilities Committee to study the idea further.
