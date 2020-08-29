Officials discuss potential of crime victims memorial at Warren County complex

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is considering incorporating bricks from an Albany crime victims memorial into its renovation of the courtyard in front of the county Municipal Center.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone told the county’s Criminal Justice Committee on Monday that Albany has a memorial to crime victims with 24 bricks, each embossed with the name of a victim or victims.

Memorials such as the one in Albany are very meaningful for the relatives of victims, he said.

However, he said the ceremonial bricks had to be removed recently because of an infrastructure project that required digging underneath the ground.

Carusone suggested bringing those bricks to the Warren County campus and adding ones of their own.

“They have some bricks that are not embossed that we might be able to use. I think it’s something that could be done without any great expense to the county,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the committee, said perhaps that these bricks could be incorporated into the county’s plans for the courtyard.