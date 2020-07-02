Officials continue to monitor three COVID cases after Florida travel

Warren County Health Services continued to work Thursday with Albany International Airport, Allegiant Airlines, the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control to determine possible COVID-19 exposure to residents of Warren County, and elsewhere in the Capital Region, by passengers on two Allegiant Air flights last week.
Three Warren County residents who were on those flights from Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The three individuals flew on:
- Allegiant Airlines flight 1505, which flew from Punta Gorda, Florida, to Albany on June 25;
- Allegiant Airlines flight 754, which flew from St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida, to Albany on June 26.
Anyone who was on one of those flights is asked to contact their county department of health as soon as possible. Warren County residents should call 518-761-6580.
The Warren County residents went to Florida for vacation, flying back on June 25 and 26. Health Services officials believe they caught the virus in Florida and were contagious during their flights.
One of the three Warren County residents who tested positive arrived home on June 25, the day New York’s new travel advisory took effect, and quarantined as required. This person felt ill shortly after arriving home.
When the second and third individuals arrived in Albany, they were supposed to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
However, they did not all quarantine. They went grocery shopping and bought food at drive-thru restaurants. They wore masks.
The couple that went grocery shopping, however, used the pickup option and did not enter the store. They also paid with a bank card and did not have contact with staff.
No Warren County residents other than the three COVID-positive individuals have been found to have been on the flights. Residents of other counties who were on these flights are being contacted as they are identified.
The three new Florida-related cases were considered mild as of Thursday, and were the only new cases confirmed among Warren County residents since June 24. The person whose test result was reported June 24 was cleared as recovered as of Thursday.
“This case affirms the importance of the state travel advisory, and of the need for people who are traveling from designated states to quarantine even when they are asymptomatic,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
In light of the continued outbreak issues in Florida, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said that all local residents who traveled recently from Florida should closely monitor their health and contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for information on practices and protocol during state-mandated quarantine periods.
The Washington County Public Health Department is continuing its joint investigation with the state Department of Health after seven new cases were reported Wednesday, all related to a cluster of sick employees at the Camara Slate Products Inc. quarry in Vermont.
The people are and have been in either quarantine or isolation. The investigation remains open and tracing efforts are continuing.
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported three new cases Thursday and one recovery. No one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases Thursday. One additional person has recovered, leaving eight people ill and a total of 201 recoveries. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported eight new people had tested positive, for a total of 559 confirmed cases. There are no new recoveries. Twenty-four people are still ill and one person hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one new person tested positive, for a total of 60 since the outbreak began.
- Statewide, 875 people tested positive Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported no one was hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday. Saratoga Hospital reported one new admission.
- Statewide, 878 people were hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus and 10 people died.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that 1.25% of Wednesday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, bringing the statewide total cases to 394,954. There were new cases in 41 counties.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and follow state guidance going into the holiday weekend. Local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep the virus under control, he said.
"As we are seeing in other states, America's COVID-19 crisis is far from over, and in New York we continue to closely monitor the data and consult leading global experts on a daily basis to keep New Yorkers safe and be smart about our reopening," Cuomo said. "Yesterday, New York's hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
