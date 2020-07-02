Officials continue to monitor three COVID cases after Florida travel

When the second and third individuals arrived in Albany, they were supposed to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

However, they did not all quarantine. They went grocery shopping and bought food at drive-thru restaurants. They wore masks.

The couple that went grocery shopping, however, used the pickup option and did not enter the store. They also paid with a bank card and did not have contact with staff.

No Warren County residents other than the three COVID-positive individuals have been found to have been on the flights. Residents of other counties who were on these flights are being contacted as they are identified.

The three new Florida-related cases were considered mild as of Thursday, and were the only new cases confirmed among Warren County residents since June 24. The person whose test result was reported June 24 was cleared as recovered as of Thursday.

“This case affirms the importance of the state travel advisory, and of the need for people who are traveling from designated states to quarantine even when they are asymptomatic,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.