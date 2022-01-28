Officials: Citywide revaluation does not mean taxes will rise

GLENS FALLS — Beth Young of Carleton Court raised concerns to the Common Council on Tuesday about her taxes going up as a result of the citywide revaluation.

“I’m shocked that more people aren’t concerned about it, but I feel like our taxes are already extremely high,” she said at the meeting.

Mayor Bill Collins said he understood Young’s concern. He said he is sure there are many people who are wondering about the revaluation process.

But he stated that just because the assessed value of a property goes up, that does not automatically mean taxes will rise.

“As a matter of fact, taxes might go down,” Collins said.

Robert Koszarek, a representative from the KLW Appraisal Group, was at the meeting to take questions from the council and the public about the assessment process.

KLW has been hired by the city for the citywide revaluation.

Koszarek said that people wonder what an assessment change means for their pocketbooks.

“Everybody’s assessment is going to change,” he said. “That means the tax rate is also going to change.”

The city has a budget that it operates under. There is a certain amount of money that the city has to collect to provide services to the community.

To estimate what the tax rate is going to be after the revaluation, you can take the tax levy and divide it by the taxable value of the city.

“If everyone’s assessment in the city doubled ... that tax rate is going to be cut in half,” he said.

Koszarek said that planning has been in the works for a citywide revaluation since last July.

All of the physical characteristics of properties within the city were reviewed.

“We go and we look and check and make sure that the information that we have seems accurate and appropriate,” Koszarek said.

Home and property owners are able to make recommendations of changes that should be made to the inventory of properties. Things such as the siding on a residence being made of vinyl instead of wood and how many bathrooms or bedrooms are recorded can be changed, Koszarek said.

Once those changes are requested and approved, they are placed in the assessor’s database. The database is the new application Image Mate Online, which residents can find on the city assessor’s website.

“That’s where homeowners can look and see what we have and make recommendations of any changes that they think should be made,” Koszarek said.

There have already been folks making recommendations for change, according to Koszarek. One example he gave came from a homeowner whose residence was reported to have five bedrooms, but only had four.

If a change is requested by a property owner, that does not automatically mean it will be approved.

Koszarek said the appraisal group will first look to see if the request passes the “sniff test.”

“If we have someone that calls and says, ‘I don’t have a 2,400-square-foot house, I have a 1,200-square-foot house,’” he said. “We look at the picture of the house and it’s a two-and-a-half story old-style house that looks like its 2,400 square feet, the people might be saying, ‘we only use 1,200 square feet.’”

Susan McEnaney, the sole assessor for the city, has been looking at building permits to check on the process of work being done throughout the city.

Koszarek stated that for work that is close to completion, a partial value can be recorded for the assessment.

“We have to consider things that are ongoing,” he said.

March 1 is the deadline for changes to be requested for the revaluation process.

After that point, letters, called an assessment disclosure notice, will be sent to each property. That letter will include the current assessment of the property and an estimate of what the taxes would be based on the current assessment.

A separate column will show the proposed assessed value based on KLW’s findings, along with the estimated taxes as a result.

There will also be a separate letter included explaining what the notice means. Koszarek stated that people will have the opportunity to meet with a representative from KLW to discuss how they came up with the new assessed value.

During these meetings, which may be over the phone, over Zoom or in-person, property owners will still have the opportunity to bring proposed changes for consideration. The final assessment will be completed and filed on May 1.

Koszarek described these as informal meetings with property owners to fine-tune the assessment.

“There are certain things that we may not know on the inside. The house may look really nice on the outside, recently updated, but it’s still 1920 on the inside,” he said.

Those informal meetings will take place during March, and KLW will take those into consideration during March and April.

“At that point, after May 1, we can’t make changes to the assessed values. It has to go through the Board of Assessment Review,” Koszarek said.

After that point, any issues property owners may have with the assessment must be brought to the Board of Assessment Review on grievance day, which is the fourth Tuesday in May.

Questions about the assessment process should be directed to KLW. People can contact the appraisal group at municipal@klwgroup.com. For questions about the assessment of the property, such as exemptions, contact McEnaney at 518-761-3807 or smcenaney@cityofglensfalls.com.

