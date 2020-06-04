Officials, business leaders discuss changes in federal loan program

“We really are getting way down on the numbers (of COVID-19 illnesses),” Little said. “I think we’re doing OK. Phase 3 is June 17, and we keep seeing things get moved up and we keep pushing to get them moved up. I think it’s time to move on and find what our new normal is. There are just so many people suffering because of this.”

As an example of inconsistencies, Stec brought up Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision Wednesday to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Stec and many on the videoconference agreed that was welcome, but said it came with more questions.

“I’m getting questions like, ‘I have a permanent roof over the porch of my building, (but) it’s not an awning.’ And the executive order is very clear: no permanent roofs. So how do you tell that restaurant, ‘If it’s an awning, you can open, but it’s not an awning, so you can’t.’ I’m getting calls from restaurants that don’t have outdoor seating. ‘Great, so we’re at a competitive disadvantage.’ I get it. Believe me I’m pushing as hard as I can to get everybody open as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

Stec said he is also hoping state authorities revisit their decision to allow stores in malls that have exterior entrances to reopen, but not stores completely within a mall.