Officials believe lightning strikes caused two Washington County fires

Washington County fire departments were kept busy on Wednesday with two fires that officials believe were caused by lightning strikes.

Firefighters from Argyle, Fort Edward, Hartford and Hudson Falls responded to a report of a fire at 5369 state Route 40 in Argyle. When crews arrived, they saw fire in the steeple of the structure, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. He said the building used to be a church, but it is now a private residence.

Crews made an interior attack and the Fort Edward Fire Department arrived with its tower truck, according to Bristol. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

No one was injured, according to Bristol. The residents had gotten out safely. They were able to stay in the building.

Earlier in the evening, at about 7:45 p.m., crews responded to a shed fire at a residence on Route 29 in Middle Falls. Bristol said he believes that was also caused by lightning.

Wednesday’s storm downed trees and power lines. There was also a report of one flooded basement and a minor road washout on Route 40 in Argyle. The road was still passable, according to Bristol.