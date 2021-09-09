Officials believe lightning strikes caused two Washington County fires

Washington County fire departments were kept busy on Wednesday with two fires that officials believe were caused by lightning strikes.
Firefighters from Argyle, Fort Edward, Hartford and Hudson Falls responded to a report of a fire at 5369 state Route 40 in Argyle. When crews arrived, they saw fire in the steeple of the structure, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. He said the building used to be a church, but it is now a private residence.
Crews made an interior attack and the Fort Edward Fire Department arrived with its tower truck, according to Bristol. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
No one was injured, according to Bristol. The residents had gotten out safely. They were able to stay in the building.
Earlier in the evening, at about 7:45 p.m., crews responded to a shed fire at a residence on Route 29 in Middle Falls. Bristol said he believes that was also caused by lightning.
Wednesday’s storm downed trees and power lines. There was also a report of one flooded basement and a minor road washout on Route 40 in Argyle. The road was still passable, according to Bristol.
There were reports of trees and wires down in Kingsbury on County Line Road. There were also trees down on Route 41 in Kingsbury and in Fort Ann on state Route 149, Buttermilk Falls Road and Sly Pond Road.
In Hudson Falls, there were reports of trees down on Catherine Street, Elm Street, Mechanic Street, Pearl Street and Mosher Hill, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
There were trees and wires down on Chamberlin Mills Road in Hebron, Shelving Rock Road in Fort Ann and wires down on Route 40 in Easton.
There was trees reported down on Route 113 in Easton, Guilder Hollow Road in Granville, Tripp Road in Argyle and Darfler Road in Hebron and Dodge Road in Whitehall.
The storm caused scattered power outages, but most had been restored by Thursday morning. There were still 91 National Grid customers in Washington County without electricity as of 1 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.
