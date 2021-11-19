Officials await infrastructure bill details

The Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council will receive a 16% increase, about $51,000, in annual funding for planning roadwork improvement and replacement projects, under the federal infrastructure bill, said Aaron Frankenfeld, director of the agency that coordinates federal highway funding in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Funding for construction work also is expected to increase, but it is not yet clear by how much, Frankenfeld said Friday.

Details of the regional impact of the legislation have been slow to reach local officials.

“We haven’t heard anything at this level,” Washington County Administrator Melissa Fitch said Friday.

Long range, counties should benefit with a 52% increase in federal transportation funding to New York state, as the money trickles down through the state budget process, said Mike Elmendorf, president and chief executive officer of Associated General Contractors of New York, an industry trade group.

“There will be a direct impact in the next state budget,” he said.

Equally important, Elmendorf said, it will bring predictability and foresight to infrastructure improvements.

For some time, the state has followed a “preservation mode” strategy, meaning that only the most-dire needed infrastructure work gets done.

“I call it the Scotch tape and paper clips mode,” he said.

Now, the state should be able to prepare a five-year infrastructure capital plan, which would be part of the next state budget.

“That uncertainty is gone now,” he said.

Other transportation funding will be distributed through federal competitive grant programs.

Transportation is just one element of the infrastructure bill.

It also encompasses water and sewer, public transit, broadband, and alternative energy infrastructure.

It is too soon to know details of the local impact for public transit, said Scott Sopczyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.

“Overall, this bill is good. Details just aren’t available yet,” he said.

The legislation was controversial in both political parties, with most Republicans saying the legislation contained too much spending for Democratic-favored initiatives, and some Democrats saying it did not do enough.

Republicans in New York were split on the legislation.

Locally, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was one of three New York House Republicans who voted against the bill.

Four New York House Republicans voted for it.

Stefanik said in a press release that the legislation focused too much on urban priorities.

“Democrats have made their priorities clear, and their so-called 'infrastructure' plan fails to meet the needs of rural America,” she said.

To the south, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, voted in favor of the bill, switching from his previous stance that he would only vote for an infrastructure bill if it was coupled with a social spending bill.

Tonko said in a news release that he received assurance that a social spending bill was in the works, and he said the infrastructure bill is “action that America wants and needs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0