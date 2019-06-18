HUDSON FALLS — Officials are hoping Burgoyne Avenue can be repaired sooner rather than later, after a sinkhole opened up last week.
They also want to make sure the public knows businesses on Burgoyne Avenue remain open, as the road closure affects only a small portion in front of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal.
While Burgoyne is a county road, two culverts running underneath are owned and maintained by the New York State Canal Corporation. Officials believe the sinkhole occurred because the metal pipes rotted. Recent rainstorms added pressure and eroded material until the road collapsed.
The state said last week it would be a week or two before the road would be back open as it works to remove and replace the old culverts.
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said Monday night that a call earlier in the day informed local officials that the project was changed from an "emergency site" to a "construction site."
While Canal Corporation and D.A. Collins, the contractor for the project, have been on-site throughout the weekend, Hogan and Mayor John Barton are hoping the road can be open soon.
"I have expressed my concern to expedite the repairs to minimize the impact to Lewis Supermarket and other businesses along with the residents where traffic has increased," Barton said in an email Tuesday. "The (Hudson Falls Police Department) is monitoring these areas. I am in contact with the Canal Corp. and monitoring the progress."
Hogan said at a Town Council meeting Monday night that he thought Barton's request to expedite was a good suggestion.
In a news release Tuesday, the canal corporation said it "continues working on the necessary repairs and replacement of the infrastructure where the Feeder Canal crosses under Burgoyne Avenue (county Route 37)."
Michael Graham, highway superintendent for Kingsbury, said Monday that the state's hydrology team had been investigating whether the replacement culverts should be the same size or larger.
Another complication to the state's assessment is a six-inch gas main that goes across the road, Graham said.
Burgoyne Avenue is still open in spots, but it is closed between Pine and Pearl streets.
The bike path is still open, but officials cautioned visitors to avoid barricaded areas.
