Officials assess impact of cement plant's planned 2023 closing

The planned closing of the Lehigh Hanson Cement Co. plant on Warren Street in Glens Falls and Queensbury next year poses both a challenge and an opportunity.

Local officials say the closing, which the company announced in mid-November, will be detrimental to the local economy, but environmentalists say it will improve the region’s air quality.

“The obvious challenge is the 85 people in our community that are losing their jobs,” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer. “That’s definitely a concern.”

About one-third of the employees live in Warren County, another third in Washington County, and another third in Saratoga County, said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.

“It has a more regional impact,” he said, referring not just to the layoffs but to the lost buying power of the workers’ wages in their home communities.

The Warren County Office of Workforce Development has already begun meeting with employees to discuss options for when they are laid off, and the cement company has briefed employees about opportunities to transfer to other company operations, Braymer said.

If there is such as thing as a good time for a layoff, it would be now, in the midst of a national labor shortage in which manufacturing is one of the hardest-hit sectors.

“Even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would only fill half the vacant jobs,” labor analyst Stephanie Ferguson wrote in an Oct. 31 report for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Yet, finding new jobs for the employees is only part of the equation.

Even if all of the employees find new jobs, there will still be a net loss of total wages circulating in the local economy, economic development officials said.

Also concerning is that local construction projects may face slightly higher costs because contractors will no longer be able to purchase cement directly from the plant, said Judy Calogero, chairwoman of the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency.

“If cement is now going to be coming to the region from 75 to 100 miles away, that’s going to add cost,” she said.

The opportunity is that shutting down the cement plant, which produces cement under the Iron Clad name, will significantly reduce the concentration of industrial air emissions over Glens Falls.

“When the cement plant closes in 2023, the residents of Glens Falls and the surrounding area will experience a marked improvement in air quality,” said Tracy Frisch, chairwoman of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, a local environmental organization.

Paperwork for the company’s recent successful renewal of its environmental operating permit listed carbon monoxide, which can aggravate heart conditions, particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, which can cause breathing problems, and green house gases as major emissions from the plant, said Braymer, the 3rd Ward supervisor, who also is an environmental lawyer.

It also lists some amount of sulfur dioxide, which can affect breathing.

Particulate matter, “essentially dust,” aggravates asthma, Braymer said.

“With 460 million pounds per year of carbon dioxide released a year, Lehigh Cement is the top emitter of greenhouse gases of all the industrial plants in the area,” Frisch said.

Due to the direction of prevailing winds, the cement plant’s emissions have a greater impact on Vermont than on the Adirondacks, said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the Adirondack Council, an environmental organization.

In recent years, the plant significantly reduced its mercury emissions to comply with a new rule implemented during the Obama administration, Braymer said.

Going forward, as community leaders work with the plant’s owner to reuse the property, which has been a cement plant since 1893, it will be important to balance between economic and environmental considerations, local officials and environmental activists say.

The company was originally the Glens Falls Portland Cement Co. It was later known as Glens Falls Lehigh Cement, Lehigh Northeast Cement and finally Lehigh Hanson Cement.

Jeff Sieg, a Lehigh Hanson spokesman, told The Post-Star in mid-November that the company had no immediate plans for the property, but will work with local officials to discuss options.

'A combined effort'

Representatives of EDC Warren County, the city of Glens Falls and the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency will meet soon with company officials to discuss the future of the property, which is by the Hudson River.

“It’s going to be a combined effort,” said Calogero, of the Glens Falls IDA. “It’s still a little early in the process.”

EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon said he has spoken with state economic development officials about possible reuses of the site, but he is reluctant to elaborate until he meets with company officials.

The city is in the process of preparing a nomination of the Warren Street corridor as a Brownfield Opportunity Zone to be submitted early next year, as part of the annual regional economic development grant process, said Glens Falls Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg.

The cement company property can be added to that nomination, he said.

Properties in a state-designated Brownfield Opportunity Zone are eligible for state funding to assess and clean up environmental contamination, and redevelopment projects on designated properties may be eligible for preferential consideration for state economic development grants.

Queensbury

A regional approach will be essential, said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough.

“I’m willing to work with the city to find something that’s going to bring back 85 good-paying jobs,” he said.

The main plant and some of the company’s land is located in Queensbury, while other buildings and several parcels of vacant industrial land are located in Glens Falls.

Queensbury would be affected more it the cement company was to decide to demolish its buildings, as some former manufacturing and mining operations in the region have done in the past, in order to reduce the company’s property tax liability.

The portion of the company’s property in Queensbury is assessed at $8.44 million, of which the land is assessed at $732,400, according to the town assessor’s office.

The portion of the company’s property in Glens Falls is assessed at just over $2.03 million, of which the land is assessed at about $1.3 million, according to the city assessor’s office.

What's next?

Strough said his preference would be for the company to sell the plant to another cement company, which would continue to operate it, but Lehigh Hanson might not want the competition.

“We’ve got plenty of limestone, and my understanding is it is good quality material,” he said. “Why couldn’t they just sell it to another company and let cement making go forward?”

Lehigh Hanson operates a lime quarry in Moreau, which has supplied the plant with raw material for a number of years.

Kusnierz, the Moreau supervisor, said company officials assured him they were closing the plant because of its age and limited capacity, not because of a shortage of limestone.

“It wasn’t a matter of not having enough raw material,” he said.

John Davidson, vice president of Jointa Lime, who is familiar with the cement industry, said that it is logistically and technically feasible for an investment group to take over the property and continue making cement, but it would be a risky financial venture.

“There’s great headwinds, but considering we have a wealth of limestone and individuals still in the area that worked (in management) at that plant and have expertise in the industry, it’s not impossible,” he said. “It’s a small plant by today’s standard. It’s an older plant.”

EDC Warren County has not ruled out the possibility of another operator taking over the cement plant, Siplon said.

However, the industry is in decline and faces added costs of potential new environmental regulations.

Since 2008, 21 cement plants in the United States have closed, although paperwork recently was filed to reopen one closed plant in Pennsylvania, said Ed Sullivan, chief economist for the Portland Cement Association, an industry trade group.

Manufacturing capacity in the United States has been reduced from 103.6 million metric tons in 2006 to 96.2 million metric tons now.

There are now 90 cement plants in the United States, down from 99 in 2012 and 108 in 2002.

Older, smaller plants are typically the ones that are closed, he said.

Common reuses for closed cement plants are as distribution terminals or for manufacturing aggregate — a mixture of sand, gravel and crushed rock, Sullivan said.

When the local plant closes next year, there will be just one cement plant left in New York state.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently extended the local plant’s permit through 2027.

The permit is transferable to a new operator, according to the DEC.

Strough said it would be feasible to combine the cement company property with the adjacent former Ciba-Geigy property, which is being redeveloped for a solar farm and possibly a riverfront park, but he would prefer that cement company property be reused in a way that has a greater economic impact.

Frisch, the environmental leader, said the site has potential to be redeveloped for industrial uses other than cement making.

“There’s a dock on the Hudson River. There’s other infrastructure there. We hope that only serious projects come to Glens Falls that would be friendly to the environment,” she said.

“Any fossil fuel-burning operation contributes to climate change, so we'd love to see something that uses clean, renewable energy,” said Sheehan, of the Adirondack Council.