Officials air complains about bail reform

ELIZABETHTOWN — State and local officials are concerned the state bail reform measures have made it more difficult to curtail and prosecute crimes such as drug trafficking.
At a news conference Friday morning at the Essex County Government Center, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) were joined by Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro), Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) and Essex County District Attorney Kristi Sprague to call for improvements.
Bail reform measures that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020 eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes and largely took away judicial discretion. Subsequent updates to the law allowed judges to impose cash bail in more situations.
The Republican officials pointed to the Aug. 31 arrest of 12 people in Moriah, many of whom were previously arrested on similar charges of possession and/or distribution of drugs such as fentanyl and heroin, as an example of how the new laws could be making it difficult to fight drug-dealing.
“The legislation was poorly thought out,” Gillilland said.
Stec categorized the legislation as a “trainwreck.” He said that neither the state district attorneys council nor the sheriffs association were asked for advice before the law took was passed.
“I have six county district attorneys and six sheriffs in my district that were never consulted. This legislation was due to a young man in Rikers Island in jail over stealing a backpack. The system failed him and needed improvement, but it was used as a springboard,” Stec said.
“I am hearing about this from my Assembly colleagues,” Simpson said. “When someone is arrested for drugs it is a great opportunity to intervene where he can reflect while in jail and become sober.
“We need to support the sheriffs and DAs.”
Stec and Simpson recently sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, asking she work toward legislation allowing judges more discretion in dealing with drug-related offences.
Sprague, a Moriah resident, said her blood pressure rises when people ask her, “Why can’t you do more?”
“When I try to explain, they say it makes no sense. We need justifiable discretion in a judge’s decision, and to bring in all the factors.”
“Witnesses are scared,” she said. “What message are we sending? Our hands are tied and the balance is knocked out of kilter.”