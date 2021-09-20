Officials air complains about bail reform

“I have six county district attorneys and six sheriffs in my district that were never consulted. This legislation was due to a young man in Rikers Island in jail over stealing a backpack. The system failed him and needed improvement, but it was used as a springboard,” Stec said.

“I am hearing about this from my Assembly colleagues,” Simpson said. “When someone is arrested for drugs it is a great opportunity to intervene where he can reflect while in jail and become sober.

“We need to support the sheriffs and DAs.”

Stec and Simpson recently sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, asking she work toward legislation allowing judges more discretion in dealing with drug-related offences.

Sprague, a Moriah resident, said her blood pressure rises when people ask her, “Why can’t you do more?”

“When I try to explain, they say it makes no sense. We need justifiable discretion in a judge’s decision, and to bring in all the factors.”

“Witnesses are scared,” she said. “What message are we sending? Our hands are tied and the balance is knocked out of kilter.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0